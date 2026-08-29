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Back-Nine Collapse Halts Akshay Bhatia's Charge At Tour Championship

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
August 29, 2026 15:36 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Indian-American golfer Akshay Bhatia's promising start at the Tour Championship was marred by a costly back-nine collapse in the second round, leaving him tied 11th but still in contention for the prestigious season-ending event.

Key Points

Golfer Akshay Bhatia looked set to make a serious move up the leaderboard before a costly back-nine collapse halted his charge at the Tour Championship, leaving the Indian-American tied 11th after the second round here.

Bhatia, playing in the season-ending event for the third straight year, was four-under through his opening 10 holes and had moved to nine-under for the tournament, putting himself within striking distance of the lead.

 

Akshay Bhatia's Second Round Performance

But the 24-year-old endured a bogey on the 12th, followed by a double bogey on the par-3 15th, before another bogey on the 17th wiped out further gains. Bhatia managed to salvage something with a birdie on the 18th, closing with a one-under 69. He is six-under 134 after two rounds, four shots behind co-leaders Ryan Gerard and Viktor Hovland, who are both at 10-under.

Bhatia had opened his week with an impressive five-under 65 and was again in contention early in his second round. His four birdies in the first 10 holes raised hopes of a potentially spectacular move up the leaderboard, but the difficult stretch over the closing holes prevented him from capitalising fully. Despite the setback, Bhatia remains firmly in the mix with 36 holes still to play in the 30-man, season-ending event.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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