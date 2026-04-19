Akshay Bhatia, Sahith Theegala Fall Back At RBC Heritage

Akshay Bhatia and Sahith Theegala lost ground on day three of the RBC Heritage, while Matt Fitzpatrick held onto his lead and Scottie Scheffler made a significant move up the leaderboard.

Photograph: Kind courtesy PGA Tour

Key Points Akshay Bhatia carded a 2-under 69, dropping him to T-25 at the RBC Heritage.

Sahith Theegala shot an even par 71, resulting in a fall to T-41 in the tournament standings.

Matt Fitzpatrick maintained his lead despite a challenging front nine, finishing at 17-under.

Scottie Scheffler surged into contention with a remarkable 64, securing a spot in the final group.

Brian Harman recorded his best-ever score at Harbour Town with a 63, positioning him four shots behind Fitzpatrick.

Akshay Bhatia had a modest 2-under 69 while Sahith Theegala shot an even par 71 as both slid down the leaderboard on the third day of the RBC Heritage golf tournament.

Bhatia now at 8-under is down six places to T-25, while Theegala is T-41 after being T-19 a day earlier.

Meanwhile, Sudarshan Yellamaraju (72) also fell nine places to T-55.

Bhatia birdied the third, fifth, 10th, 11th and the 14th and dropped shots on the fourth, seventh and 13th.

Theegala had a bogey on the fourth but it was rectified by a birdie on the seventh.

However, three straight bogeys from the ninth ruined the card before he made a partial recovery with birdies on the 15th and the 17th.

Fitzpatrick Maintains Lead at RBC Heritage

Matt Fitzpatrick (68) had a rough front nine with three bogeys in seven holes, though none of them were from terrible spots.

Soon the World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler (64) was on his heels, but the Englishman holed two birdies and had an eagle in a span of four holes between the 12th and the 15th holes to ensure he was ahead by a good margin of three shots by the end of the day.

Scheffler's Surge and Final Round Prospects

Scheffler started with five birdies in six holes to force his way back into the tournament, and he closed with two birdies on the last two holes for a 64 and he will be in the final group on the last day.

Fitzpatrick, who started on a warm breezy day with a one-shot lead over Viktor Hovland (73), was 1-over for the front nine but closed with three pars to reach 17-under 196.

Harman's Best Score at Harbour Town

Brian Harman, who recovered from a slow start for the second straight week, opened with a 71 and had his best score ever at Harbour Town with a 63 that left him four behind along with Si Woo Kim (66) and Sepp Straka (67).

The RBC Heritage is a PGA Tour event, and strong performances can significantly impact world golf rankings. Indian golf fans will be keen to see if Bhatia and Theegala can recover in the final round and improve their standings. The tournament offers valuable FedEx Cup points, crucial for securing a spot in the playoffs.