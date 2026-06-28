Indian-American Akshay Bhatia Eyes Fourth PGA Tour Title

Indian-American golfer Akshay Bhatia is firmly in contention for his fourth PGA Tour title, holding a share of third place at the Travelers Championship, setting the stage for a thrilling final round.

Key Points Indian-American golfer Akshay Bhatia is tied for third place at the Travelers Championship.

Bhatia is five shots behind leader Viktor Hovland heading into the final round.

He is seeking his fourth PGA Tour title and second victory of the season.

Viktor Hovland holds a one-shot lead over world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler.

Another Indian-origin player, Aaron Rai, is T-22.

Indian-American golfer Akshay Bhatia remained firmly in contention for another PGA Tour title after holding on to a share of third place at the 2026 Travelers Championship here. Viktor Hovland snatched a dramatic one-shot lead over world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler heading into the final round at TPC River Highlands.

Bhatia's Strong Performance And Title Hopes

Bhatia, who lit up the course with a second-round 62, carded a steady three-under 67 on Saturday to move to 15-under 195 after 54 holes. Although he slipped five shots behind overnight leader Hovland, the 23-year-old remains well placed in a tournament known for low final-round scores and dramatic finishes. The left-hander is tied for third alongside Patrick Cantlay and will hope to mount one final charge in search of his fourth PGA Tour title and second victory of the season after winning the Arnold Palmer Invitational earlier this year.

While Bhatia quietly stayed in contention, the spotlight belonged to Hovland (65-61-64) at 20-under and Scheffler (64-60-67) at 19-under, who battled throughout the day in a high-quality duel before fortunes changed dramatically at the final hole. Another Indian-origin player, Aaron Rai (65-68-67) at 10-under was T-22, Sahith Theegala (74-67-67) at 2-under was T-62 and was having a quiet week and well down the leaderboard.