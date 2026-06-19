US Open Day 1: Indian-American Golfers Navigate Challenging Conditions

Indian-American professional golfer Akshay Bhatia navigated challenging conditions at the US Open, leading a contingent of five Indian-origin players who faced mixed fortunes during the fog-delayed first round.

Photograph: Danielle Parhizkaran/Reuters

Key Points Akshay Bhatia, an Indian-American golfer, was 1-over with four holes left in the US Open first round, provisionally T-29.

A record five Indian-origin players are competing in this year's US Open, experiencing mixed results on Day 1.

Sahith Theegala finished 2-over 72, while Manav Shah, making his Major debut, was 3-over.

Former champion Wyndham Clark was the standout performer, sitting at 6-under par through 15 holes before play was suspended.

The first round was affected by a two-hour fog delay and blustery conditions, making scoring challenging for many players.

Indian-American professional golfer Akshay Bhatia picked a birdie just before play was suspended and was 1-over with four holes left in the first round of the US Open here. The winner of the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Bhatia began bogey-bogey but his birdie on the 14th salvaged things. He was provisionally lying T-29 with four holes left as blustery conditions prevailed after a two-hour delay due to fog.

Wyndham Clark's Dominant Performance

Former champion Wyndham Clark was the day's standout performer. Through 15 holes, he sat at 6-under par - including an eagle on the par-5 fifth - before darkness suspended play. If he pars his final three holes, it would be the second-lowest round in Shinnecock history, behind Tommy Fleetwood's final-round 63 in 2018.

Mixed Fortunes For Indian-Origin Golfers

The US Open this year has a record five Indian origin players in the field but their results on the incomplete Day 1, were mixed. Sahith Theegala had three birdies against five bogeys, two of which came on the 17th and the 18th and ended at 2-over 72. He is currently lying T-49. Indo-Canadian Sudarshan Yellamaraju (73) had just one birdie against four bogeys and all the action came in the first 10 holes as he parred the last eight. Manav Shah, making his Major debut, began on the back nine and had a double bogey on the par-4 16th and a bogey on the first, as he still awaits his first birdie in a Major. At 3-over he is currently T-49. Aaron Rai, who won the 2026 PGA Championship, had a rough start with a 4-over 74. He began well on the back nine with birdies on the 11th and the 13th but then dropped a shot on the 15th to be 1-under. The second nine, however, was a struggle with five bogeys in seven holes. At 74, he is T-92.

Challenging Conditions Impact Scoring

With the course playing with receptive greens and slower putting surfaces, there was some decent scoring on the first day which was hit by a two-hour fog delay. Eight players finished Round 1 under par, with 17 total in the red when play was suspended due to darkness. The scoring was however kept in check by a strong wind that helped drive away the fog.