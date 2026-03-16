Bhatia Finishes Strong at Players Championship; Yellamaraju Secures Top-5 Result

Akshay Bhatia delivered a strong performance at the Players Championship, while Sudarshan Yellamaraju celebrated a career-best finish, marking significant moments for Indian-origin players on the PGA Tour.

Photograph: Kind courtesy PGA Tour

Key Points Akshay Bhatia finished tied 13th at the Players Championship, showcasing consistent performance on the PGA Tour.

Cameron Young secured victory at the Players Championship, overcoming challenges from other top contenders.

Sudarshan Yellamaraju achieved a career-best result, finishing T-5 at the Players Championship and improving his FedexCup ranking.

Sahith Theegala, a first-round co-leader, experienced a significant drop in standings on the final day of the tournament.

Akshay Bhatia ended tied 13th at the Players Championship, marking another steady outing on the PGA Tour, while first-round co-leader Sahith Theegala slipped to tied 32nd.

The Palmer Invitational winner, Bhatia, carded 2-under 70 to gain 13 positions on the final day and move into the top 15 and just outside the Top-10. The round included one double bogey, three bogeys and seven birdies for a total of 6-under par for the week.

Meanwhile, Cameron Young carded 4-under 68 to clinch the title as overnight leader Ludvig Aberg, struggled in the final round and dropped down.

Another Indian-origin player, Theegala, who had a share of the lead after the first round, carded a 5-over 77 on the final day to drop down from T-10 to T-32.

Yellamaraju's Career-Best Performance

Among Indian origin players, the Indo-Canadian player Sudarshan Yellamaraju had his career best result this week as he finished T-5 after carding 4-under 68 to take his total for the week to 9-under par.

This finish puts the 24-year-old Yellamaraju into the top 30 of the FedexCup rankings in his debut season on the PGA Tour. He graduated from the Korn Ferry Tour after winning a title to finish in the top 20.

In third place at 11-under par was Xander Schauffele followed by Robert MacIntyre at fourth with a score of 10-under par.

The top five was rounded off by Yellamaraju, Jacob Bridgeman and Aberg at T-5.

Bridgeman with his top five finish this week is now the new leader of the FedexCup rankings.

World number one Scottie Scheffler finished T-22 with a score of 5-under par for the week, while Rory McIlroy finished T-46 with a score of even par for the week.