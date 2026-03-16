Bhatia Finishes Strong at Players Championship; Yellamaraju Secures Top-5 Result

Akshay Bhatia delivered a strong performance at the Players Championship, while Sudarshan Yellamaraju celebrated a career-best finish, marking significant moments for Indian-origin players on the PGA Tour.
Key Points
- Akshay Bhatia finished tied 13th at the Players Championship, showcasing consistent performance on the PGA Tour.
- Cameron Young secured victory at the Players Championship, overcoming challenges from other top contenders.
- Sudarshan Yellamaraju achieved a career-best result, finishing T-5 at the Players Championship and improving his FedexCup ranking.
- Sahith Theegala, a first-round co-leader, experienced a significant drop in standings on the final day of the tournament.
Akshay Bhatia ended tied 13th at the Players Championship, marking another steady outing on the PGA Tour, while first-round co-leader Sahith Theegala slipped to tied 32nd.
The Palmer Invitational winner, Bhatia, carded 2-under 70 to gain 13 positions on the final day and move into the top 15 and just outside the Top-10. The round included one double bogey, three bogeys and seven birdies for a total of 6-under par for the week.
Meanwhile, Cameron Young carded 4-under 68 to clinch the title as overnight leader Ludvig Aberg, struggled in the final round and dropped down.
Another Indian-origin player, Theegala, who had a share of the lead after the first round, carded a 5-over 77 on the final day to drop down from T-10 to T-32.
Yellamaraju's Career-Best Performance
Among Indian origin players, the Indo-Canadian player Sudarshan Yellamaraju had his career best result this week as he finished T-5 after carding 4-under 68 to take his total for the week to 9-under par.
This finish puts the 24-year-old Yellamaraju into the top 30 of the FedexCup rankings in his debut season on the PGA Tour. He graduated from the Korn Ferry Tour after winning a title to finish in the top 20.
In third place at 11-under par was Xander Schauffele followed by Robert MacIntyre at fourth with a score of 10-under par.
The top five was rounded off by Yellamaraju, Jacob Bridgeman and Aberg at T-5.
Bridgeman with his top five finish this week is now the new leader of the FedexCup rankings.
World number one Scottie Scheffler finished T-22 with a score of 5-under par for the week, while Rory McIlroy finished T-46 with a score of even par for the week.