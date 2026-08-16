FedEx St. Jude Championship: Indian-Origin Quartet Struggles To Make Cut

As the FedEx St. Jude Championship progresses, Indian-origin golfers navigate the challenging PGA Tour playoff event, with three players poised to advance while one faces an uphill battle to make the crucial top 50 cut-off.

Key Points Indian-origin golfers experienced a difficult day at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, the initial PGA Tour playoff event.

Aaron Rai, Akshay Bhatia, and Sahith Theegala are positioned to advance to the next FedEx Cup event.

Sudarshan Yellamaraju is currently outside the crucial top 50 cut-off for the next stage of the playoffs.

Scottie Scheffler holds a two-shot lead over Sam Burns and Im Sung-jae heading into the final round.

The top 50 players in the FedEx Cup standings secure entry into all $20 million signature events next year.

It was not the best of days for the Indian-origin quartet at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, the first of the three playoff events on the PGA Tour. None of the four came under par, though three of them were likely to get to the next event for which only the top 50 on FedEx Cup standings will qualify. Aaron Rai (71) was tied 38th for the week and 35th on the standings, while Akshay Bhatia (73) was 67th for the week and 14th in standings, where he started the week. Sahith Theegala (79) was 68th for the week and 44th on the standings. The lone man staring outside was Sudarshan Yellamaraju (76), whose third round pushed him down to 57th on the standings since only the top 50 will advance.

Scheffler Leads Competitive Field

Meanwhile, Scottie Scheffler settled in after a rough start for a 2-under 68, giving him a two-shot lead over Sam Burns and Im Sung-jae going into a final round. Scheffler is trying to break a streak of five runner-up finishes and five other top fours since his lone victory this year in his first tournament of 2026. He is at 13-under 197 and will be in the final group with Burns, his closest friend in golf, who got back into the mix with a 62. His year has been marked by close calls in the US Open and the British Open, but Burns has no victories to show for it. This will be the first time they are paired together in the final group.

FedEx Cup Implications And Top 50 Cut

Sung-jae shot 67 and tied with Burns at 11-under 199. The next closest to Scheffler were FedEx Cup champion Tommy Fleetwood (68) and Jake Knapp (67), both five shots behind. Jordan Spieth took another step back and gave himself another Sunday at TPC Southwind filled with high stress. Spieth is at No. 54 in the FedEx Cup, and only the top 50 advance to the BMW Championship next week in the FedEx Cup playoffs. The top 50 is the magic number this week because those players are assured of getting into all the $20 million signature events next year.