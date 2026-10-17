Bharatpreet, Nitika rewrite record books in athletics

Indian athletes Bharatpreet Singh and Nitika Anup made headlines by setting new meet records in discus throw and pole vault respectively at the 6th Indian Open U23 Athletics Competition.

Key Points Discus thrower Bharatpreet Singh set a new meet record of 54.70m to win gold in the men's event on Saturday.

Pole vaulter Nitika Anup also broke a meet record, achieving 4.15m to secure gold in the women's event on Saturday.

Vaibhav of Himachal Pradesh won silver in men's discus throw, while Ravi of Rajasthan took bronze.

Other notable results included Sahil Malik winning men's 400m and Anurag Singh Kaler winning men's shot put.

Sabita Toppo won the women's 100m hurdles, and Lajo Saroj secured gold in the women's 10,000m.

Discus thrower Bharatpreet Singh and pole vaulter Nitika Anup bettered meet records in their respective events on the second day of the 6th Indian Open U23 Athletics Competition on Saturday.

Men's Discus Throw Record

Bharatpreet came from behind to win gold in the men's discus throw with a meet record of 54.70m. The previous record of 53.66m was held by Abhimanyu, who set it in 2024.

Vaibhav of Himachal Pradesh was in the lead halfway through a keenly contested discus throw event but settled for silver with a throw of 53.65m. Ravi of Rajasthan took home bronze with 51.26m.

Women's Pole Vault Record

Nitika of Madhya Pradesh raised the bar in women's pole vault, winning gold with a height of 4.15m to better the previous record of 4.00m, set by Pavithra of Tamil Nadu in 2022.

Other Event Results

Results: (Day 2)

Men:

400m: Sahil Malik (NCOE Trivandrum) 46.27 seconds, Ankul (Rajasthan) 46.32 seconds, Astik Pradhan (Odisha) 46.52 seconds.

1500m: Rahul Sarnaliya (Uttarakhand) 3:50.29, Lavkush Rana (Uttar Pradesh) 3:51.43, Ritesh Ohre (Madhya Pradesh) 3:51.78.

5,000m: Gaurav Bhaskar (Maharashtra) 14:07.77, Satyam (Uttar Pradesh) 14:08.41, Ramikesh (Haryana) 14:11.08.

110m hurdles: Shaik Roshan (Andhra Pradesh) 14.14 seconds, Sandeep (Reliance) 14.18 seconds, Rithik Rahul (Tamil Nadu) 14.27 seconds.

Discus throw: Bharatpreet Singh (Navy) 54.70m (meet record), Vaibhav (Himachal Pradesh) 53.65m, Ravi (Rajasthan) 51.26m.

Long jump: C Tharun Vikash (Tamil Nadu) 7.70m, R Chitaranjan (Tamil Nadu) 7.64m, Sharon Jestus (Tamil Nadu) 7.55m.

Shot put: Anurag Singh Kaler (Railway) 18.33m, Atul (Reliance) 17.34m, Vishwa A (CISF) 17.20m.

Decathlon: Abhijit Bhosale (Air Force) 6897 points, Jayesh Rathva (Gujarat) 6613 points, Bharath Raj (Kerala) 6577 points.

Women:

400m: Ayesha Khanam (Rajasthan) 54.27 seconds, Pravalika N (Telangana) 54.46 seconds, Anchal Rani (Haryana) 54.81 seconds.

1500m: Prachi Devkar (IOCL) 4:25.87 seconds, Rashi (Himachal Pradesh) 4:26.15 seconds, Laxita Vinod S (IOCL) 4:27.20 seconds.

10,000m: Lajo Saroj (Madhya Pradesh) 36:26.07, Aarti (Rajasthan) 36:27.54, Latika Talwar (Rajasthan) 36:27.91.

100m hurdles: Sabita Toppo (Odisha) 13.66 seconds, Shiny Gladssia (Tamil Nadu) 13.89 seconds, Namayi Ruchitha (Telangana) 14.19 seconds.

Pole vault: Nitika Anup (Madhya Pradesh) 4.15m (meet record), Vanshika Ghanghas (Madhya Pradesh) 3.80m, Bhavya Jain (NCOE Bengaluru) 3.70m.

21km half marathon race walk: Aarti (Haryana) 1:49:52.00, Raksha Prajapat (Rajasthan) 1:51:55.00, Tanya (Delhi) 1:56:00.00.