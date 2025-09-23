HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Bharat, Vijay help Telugu Titans pip Gujarat Giants

Source: PTI
September 23, 2025 23:59 IST

PKL

IMAGE: With the win over Gujarat Giants, Telugu Titans climbed to 4th spot with 10 points from as many games. Photograph: Pro Kabaddi League/X

Telugu Titans defeated Gujarat Giants 30-29 in a close encounter to take crucial points in a PKL Season 12 contest at the SMS Indoor Stadium, in Jaipur on Tuesday.

Bharat Hooda's nine points, coupled with Vijay Malik's seven points, negated Mohammadreza Shadloui's super-sub performance to win by the closest of margins.

Telugu Titans opened the scoring in the very first raid through Malik. They quickly built on the momentum, adding two more points in the next couple of minutes to take a 3-0 lead.

The Giants were on the scoresheet when Visvanth V produced a successful raid.

The Giants still found themselves trailing 2-6, but a strong tackle from Aryavardhan Navale gave them a crucial point and reduced the gap to 3-6. However, the Titans responded immediately, stretching their lead to 7-3 before the first-half time out.

The Giants began the second phase positively, earning a point right after the break through a solid tackle from Sumit. This was quickly followed by a successful raid from Navale, narrowing the gap to 5-7.

The Titans, however, struck back immediately with a successful raids of their own to maintain their lead. While the Titans held the advantage, the Giants showed resilience and refused to let the margin grow.

Navale once again came through with a smart raid to make it 9-10, before a strong tackle from Lucky Sharma brought the scores level at 10-10. The Titans responded well in the final minutes of the half, regaining control to go into the break with a 12-10 lead.

The Giants made a flying start to the second half, scoring back-to-back points to level the score at 12-12.

Shadloui played a key role after coming on as a substitute, while a brilliant tackle from Rohit Nandal gave the Giants a slender lead.

Shadloui continued to dominate, picking up three points within the first three minutes of the half.

The Giants' defence also stepped up, pulling off a stunning effort to inflict an all out on the Titans and surge ahead 18-14. The Titans tried to fight back and reduce the deficit, but the Giants held their ground, keeping a two-point cushion as the second-half time out was called.

 

The Telugu Titans made a strong start after the restart, reducing the gap to 20-21 through a successful raid from Bharat. They soon turned the game around by inflicting an all out, moving ahead 24-23 with just over six minutes left.

Malik then added to their momentum with a successful raid that gave the Titans two more points and stretched their lead to three.

However, Shadloui struck back for the Giants with a crucial raid, cutting the deficit to 24-26.

The Titans, though, were in full flow in the closing stages. They opened up a 5-point lead with just three minutes remaining and held nerves to seal a hard-fought victory.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
