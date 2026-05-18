Bharat Singh Chauhan Re-Elected As CCA Chairman

Veteran Indian sports administrator Bharat Singh Chauhan secures another term as Chairman of the Commonwealth Chess Association, signalling continued growth and development for chess across Commonwealth nations.

Key Points Bharat Singh Chauhan re-elected as Chairman of the Commonwealth Chess Association (CCA) for a four-year term.

Chauhan's re-election reflects confidence in his leadership and dedication to promoting chess across Commonwealth nations.

The Commonwealth Chess Association will introduce the Commonwealth School Chess Championship, with the first edition in Malaysia in October.

Akhramsyah Muammar Ubaidsh Sanusi elected as CCA's Deputy Chairman, and G Luxman Wijesuriya as General Secretary.

Veteran Indian sports administrator Bharat Singh Chauhan has been re-elected unanimously as the Chairman of the Commonwealth Chess Association (CCA) for a four-year term.

Commonwealth Chess Association Leadership Elections

The elections were held during the Annual General Body Meeting of the Commonwealth Chess Association in Wasakaduwa, Sri Lanka on Sunday.

"Mr. Chauhan's re-election reflects the confidence and trust reposed in his visionary leadership and longstanding dedication towards strengthening and promoting chess across the Commonwealth nations," stated a press release from the CCA.

The 68-year-old Chauhan has previously served as the secretary of the All India Chess Federation (AICF). He is currently the Chairman of the International Chess Federation's (FIDE) Advisory Board and also the Deputy President of the Asian Chess Federation (ACF).

New Initiatives For Chess Development

In elections held on Sunday, Malaysia's Akhramsyah Muammar Ubaidsh Sanusi was elected unopposed as the CCA's Deputy Chairman, while Sri Lanika's G Luxman Wijesuriya was picked General Secretary.

Vicky Magu of South Africa became the Treasurer.

The election process was conducted under the supervision of a Retired Judge of the High Court, who served as the Returning Officer for the elections.

During the meeting, the Association also resolved to introduce the Commonwealth School Chess Championship, with the inaugural edition scheduled to be held in Malaysia in October this year.