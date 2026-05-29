Bhambri And Venus Exit French Open Doubles In Second Round

Yuki Bhambri and Michael Venus' run at the French Open came to an end after a straight-set defeat in the second round of the men's doubles competition.

Photograph: Yuki Bhambri/Instagram

Key Points Yuki Bhambri and Michael Venus lost in straight sets in the French Open second round.

The Indo-New Zealand pair were defeated by Italian duo Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori.

Bhambri and Venus' French Open doubles journey ends after a second-round defeat.

India's Yuki Bhambri and his partner Michael Venus of New Zealand suffered a straight-set defeat to the Italian pair of Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori in the men's doubles second round of the French Open here on Friday.

Bhambri-Venus' French Open Journey Concludes

Bhambri and Venus lost 3-6, 4-6 in their second round match that lasted one hour and twenty minutes.

The Indo-New Zealand pair had earlier beaten the combination of Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo and Mariano Kestelboim in straight sets 7-5, 6-2 in the first round.