Bhambri And Venus Exit French Open Doubles In Second Round

Yuki Bhambri and Michael Venus' run at the French Open came to an end after a straight-set defeat in the second round of the men's doubles competition.
Key Points
- Yuki Bhambri and Michael Venus lost in straight sets in the French Open second round.
- The Indo-New Zealand pair were defeated by Italian duo Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori.
- Bhambri and Venus' French Open doubles journey ends after a second-round defeat.
India's Yuki Bhambri and his partner Michael Venus of New Zealand suffered a straight-set defeat to the Italian pair of Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori in the men's doubles second round of the French Open here on Friday.
Bhambri-Venus' French Open Journey Concludes
Bhambri and Venus lost 3-6, 4-6 in their second round match that lasted one hour and twenty minutes.
The Indo-New Zealand pair had earlier beaten the combination of Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo and Mariano Kestelboim in straight sets 7-5, 6-2 in the first round.