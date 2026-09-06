Bhambri suffers US Open heartbreak in 1st round

Indian tennis stars Yuki Bhambri and Anirudh Chandrasekar have been eliminated from the US Open men's doubles after suffering first-round defeats in New York.

IMAGE: Yuki Bhambri and Anirudh Chandrasekar bow out in New York. Photograph: Yuki Bhambri/Instagram

Key Points Indian tennis players Yuki Bhambri and Anirudh Chandrasekar faced first-round exits in the US Open men's doubles.

Bhambri and partner Michael Venus were defeated by American pair Ryan Seggerman and Patrik Trhac in a tight match.

Anirudh Chandrasekar, alongside Ivan Liutarevich, lost to British duo Arthur Fery and Joshua Paris.

This marks a disappointing outcome for Bhambri, who had reached the US Open semifinals last year with Venus.

India's Yuki Bhambri and Anirudh Chandrasekar bowed out of the US Open after both suffered first-round defeats in the men's doubles in New York.

Bhambri and his New Zealand partner Michael Venus were beaten by American pair Ryan Seggerman and Patrik Trhac 7-6 (4), 7-6 (3) in a closely fought opening-round contest.

The defeat was a disappointing result for Bhambri and Venus, who had reached the semifinals at the US Open last year.

Chandrasekar, partnering Belarus' Ivan Liutarevich, also went down fighting, losing to British duo Arthur Fery and Joshua Paris 4-6, 7-5, 4-6 in the first round.