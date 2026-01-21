HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Bhambri-Goransson cruise into Aus Open 2nd round

Bhambri-Goransson cruise into Aus Open 2nd round

Source: PTI
1 Minute ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

January 21, 2026 15:08 IST

x

India’s top doubles player Yuki Bhambri and partner Andre Goransson cruised into the Australian Open second round with a dominant straight-sets win in Melbourne.

Yuki Bhambri

IMAGE: Playing percentage tennis, Yuki Bhambri and his partner won 97 per cent of of their points played on their first serve. Photograph: Yuki Bhambri/Instagram

India's top doubles player Yuki Bhambri, partnering Sweden's Andre Goransson, advanced to the second round of the men's doubles event at the Australian Open with a straight-sets win in Melbourne on Wednesday.

 

The 10th-seeded Indo-Swedish pair defeated wild card entrants James Duckworth and Cruz Hewitt 6-3, 6-4 in a contest that lasted 57 minutes on Court 13.

Playing percentage tennis, Bhambri and his partner won 97 per cent of of their points played on their first serve. They were equally impressive on tackling points on the second serve, winning 91 per cent of those.

Bhambri and Goransson broke their rivals twice and did not face a single break point in the match, maintaining control throughout.

Niki Poonacha and his Thai partner Pruchya Isaro had exited the men's doubles event on Tuesday, suffering a straight sets defeat against Pedro Martinez and Jaume Munar.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Aus Open PIX: Sabalenka, Alcaraz survive to advance
Aus Open PIX: Sabalenka, Alcaraz survive to advance
Have you seen the BEST Photos from the Aus Open?
Have you seen the BEST Photos from the Aus Open?
PCB backs B'desh's refusal to play T20 WC matches in India
PCB backs B'desh's refusal to play T20 WC matches in India
'Like me, whole of Bangladesh is uncertain about T20WC'
'Like me, whole of Bangladesh is uncertain about T20WC'
How Alcaraz weathered Hanfmann barrage to advance
How Alcaraz weathered Hanfmann barrage to advance

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Vaala Che Birdhe: 30-Min Recipe

webstory image 2

7 Of The Most Expensive Perfumes In The World

webstory image 3

Recipe: Walnut Key Lime Pie Smoothie

VIDEOS

BJP's Newly Elected President Nitin Nabin Chairs 1st Organizational Meeting4:15

BJP's Newly Elected President Nitin Nabin Chairs 1st...

India Is a Reliable Partner That Respects International Law, Says Spain FM3:27

India Is a Reliable Partner That Respects International...

Video: IAF training aircraft crashes into pond in Prayagraj0:39

Video: IAF training aircraft crashes into pond in Prayagraj

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO