Bhambri-Galloway in semi-finals of Bordeaux Challenger

May 17, 2025 13:04 IST

Yuki Bhambri

IMAGE: Yuki Bhambri has teamed up with Robert Galloway of the United States at the Bordeaux Challenger. Photograph: Yuki Bhambri/Instagram

India's Yuki Bhambri and his American partner Robert Galloway moved into the semi-finals of the Bordeaux Challenger with a straight-sets win over the unseeded French pair of Quentin Halys and Albano Olivetti on Saturday.

The second-seeded Indo-American combine beat their unseeded opponents 7-5, 6-3 in 68 minutes.

 

They take on third seeded Brazilians Rafael Matos and Marcelo Melo next.

India's other contenders exited the tournament.

N Sriram Balaji and his Mexican partner Miguel Reyes-Varela lost in the men's doubles quarter-final, while in the singles draw, Sumit Nagal suffered a first-round defeat.

Chopra breaches 90m but Weber snatches victory
Praggnanandhaa wins Superbet Classic after tense tie-break
PIX: Sinner fights back to set up Alcaraz showdown
PIX: Chelsea, Villa on course for Champions League
PIX: Clayton twins shine; Tebogo wins 200m by a whisker

