Bhambri-Galloway in men's doubles Round 3 at Wimbledon

IMAGE: Yuki Bhambri and Robert Galloway after their victory over Nuno Borges and Marcos Giron in the men's doubles second round at Wimbledon on Saturday. Photograph: AITA/X

India's Yuki Bhambri and his American partner Robert Galloway entered the third round in the men's doubles at Wimbledon, beating Portugal's Nuno Borges and America's Marcos Giron at the All England Club on Saturday.

The 16th seeds converted a break-point in the eighth game of the first set to go one-up in the match.

They dropped serve in the second game of the next set but broke back when Borges-Giron were serving for the set.

Bhambri and Galloway then went on to win the tie-break, closing out the match 6-3, 7-6(8-6).

Bhambri is also in contention in the mixed doubles.

He and Jiang Xinyu of the People's Republic of China won their opening-round match, beating the USA’s Nicole Melichar-Martinez and Christian Harrison 6-3, 1-6, 7-6(10-6).

Meanwhile, Rithvik Bollipalli and his Colombian partner Nicolas Barrientos bowed out of the men's doubles after losing to the British pair Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski in the second round.

Up against the sixth seeds, Bollipalli-Barrientos dropped serve early in the first set and squandered three set points in a tense second-set tiebreak, ultimately going down 4-6, 6-7(7-9).

India's N Sriram Balaji and his Mexican partner Miguel Reyes-Varela also bowed out in the second round after a 6-4, 6-4 defeat to fourth seeds Horacio Zeballos of Argentina and Marcel Granollers of Spain.

Rohan Bopanna suffered an early exit after he and his Belgian partner Sander Gille crashed out in the first round of the men's doubles.