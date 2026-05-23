Yuki Bhambri And Michael Venus Finish Runners-Up At Geneva Open

Yuki Bhambri and Michael Venus showcased a strong performance at the Geneva Open, ultimately finishing as runners-up in a tightly contested ATP 250 doubles final.

Photograph: Yuki Bhambri/Instagram

Key Points Yuki Bhambri and Michael Venus finished as runners-up at the Geneva Open after a close final.

The Indo-Kiwi pair lost to Romain Arneodo and Marc Polmans in a three-set battle.

Bhambri and Venus won the first set but couldn't maintain their lead.

Arneodo and Polmans secured the title by winning the match tie-breaker.

Bhambri's performance marks a positive return to form as he focuses on the French Open.

India's Yuki Bhambri and his New Zealand partner Michael Venus finished runners-up at the Geneva Open after suffering a hard-fought defeat in the ATP 250 doubles final here on Saturday.

Close Contest Ends In Defeat

The third-seeded Indo-Kiwi pair lost 6-3, 6-7(7), 7-10 to Romain Arneodo of Monaco and Australia's Marc Polmans in a closely-contested summit clash that lasted nearly two hours.

Bhambri and Venus, who were playing together in their first final of the 2026 season, took the opening set but the rivals forced a match tie-breaker after taking the second.

Arneodo And Polmans Seize Victory

Arneodo and Polmans raised their level in the decider, gaining an early advantage and maintaining composure in crucial exchanges to seal the title.

Bhambri and Venus had entered the final with impressive momentum after defeating Czech pair Petr Rikl and Adam Pavlasek 7-5, 6-3 in the semifinals.

Bhambri Looks Ahead To French Open

For Bhambri, the Geneva campaign nevertheless marked an encouraging return to deep ATP Tour runs after a steady season on the doubles circuit.

He has consistently remained among India's top doubles performers in recent years and will now turn his focus to the upcoming French Open.