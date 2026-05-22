Yuki Bhambri Advances To Geneva Open Final

Yuki Bhambri and Michael Venus have advanced to the Geneva Open men's doubles final, marking Bhambri's first ATP final appearance of the season.

Photograph: Yuki Bhambri/Instagram

Key Points Yuki Bhambri and Michael Venus reach the Geneva Open men's doubles final.

The Indo-Kiwi duo secured a straight-set victory against Petr Rikl and Adam Pavlasek.

Bhambri and Venus dominated crucial points with consistent serving.

They will face Romain Arneodo and Marc Polmans in the title clash.

India's Yuki Bhambri locked his first ATP final of the season when the Indian and his New Zealand partner Michael Venus advanced to the men's doubles title clash of the Geneva Open with a straight-set win over Czech pair Petr Rikl and Adam Pavlasek here on Friday.

Bhambri and Venus Secure Semifinal Victory

The Indo-Kiwi duo, seeded third, registered a 7-5, 6-3 victory in the semifinal.

Bhambri and Venus dominated the crucial points and maintained pressure with consistent serving to close out the match in one hour and 12 minutes.

Upcoming Title Clash

They will now face the Romain Arneodo and Marc Polmans in the title clash after their 7-6(4) 6-2 win over Constantin Frantzen and Robin Hasse in the other semifinal.