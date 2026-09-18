Bhaker, Toor to carry India's flag at Asian Games opening

Indian sporting legends Manu Bhaker, a double Olympic medallist, and defending Asian Games shot put champion Tajinderpal Singh Toor have been officially named as the flag-bearers for India at the prestigious Asian Games opening ceremony.

SAI Media

Key Points Double Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker selected as India's flag-bearer for Asian Games.

Defending shot put champion Tajinderpal Singh Toor also named as a flag-bearer.

Bhaker is a historic Olympic medallist, winning two medals at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Toor has secured gold medals in the last two editions of the Asian Games.

The announcement was made ahead of the opening ceremony in Nagoya.

Double Olympic medal-winning shooter Manu Bhaker and defending shot put champion Tajinderpal Singh Toor were on Friday named as India's flag-bearers for Asian Games opening ceremony in Ngoya, Japan.

The ceremony is scheduled for Saturday.

"Manu Bhaker will be one of the flag-bearers," India's chef-de-Mission Sahdev Yadav said. Later, the Athletics Federation of India confirmed that Toor will be the second flag-bearer.

Bhaker made history at the 2024 Paris Olympics by becoming the first athlete from independent India to win two medals in a single edition of the Olympic Games. Toor has finished with gold medals in the past two editions of the Asian Games.