Bhaker, Toor to carry India's flag at Asian Games opening

Indian sporting legends Manu Bhaker, a double Olympic medallist, and defending Asian Games shot put champion Tajinderpal Singh Toor have been officially named as the flag-bearers for India at the prestigious Asian Games opening ceremony.
Key Points
- Double Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker selected as India's flag-bearer for Asian Games.
- Defending shot put champion Tajinderpal Singh Toor also named as a flag-bearer.
- Bhaker is a historic Olympic medallist, winning two medals at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
- Toor has secured gold medals in the last two editions of the Asian Games.
- The announcement was made ahead of the opening ceremony in Nagoya.
Double Olympic medal-winning shooter Manu Bhaker and defending shot put champion Tajinderpal Singh Toor were on Friday named as India's flag-bearers for Asian Games opening ceremony in Ngoya, Japan.
The ceremony is scheduled for Saturday.
"Manu Bhaker will be one of the flag-bearers," India's chef-de-Mission Sahdev Yadav said. Later, the Athletics Federation of India confirmed that Toor will be the second flag-bearer.
Bhaker made history at the 2024 Paris Olympics by becoming the first athlete from independent India to win two medals in a single edition of the Olympic Games. Toor has finished with gold medals in the past two editions of the Asian Games.