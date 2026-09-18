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Bhaker, Toor to carry India's flag at Asian Games opening

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi Updated: September 18, 2026 11:47 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Indian sporting legends Manu Bhaker, a double Olympic medallist, and defending Asian Games shot put champion Tajinderpal Singh Toor have been officially named as the flag-bearers for India at the prestigious Asian Games opening ceremony.

Manu Bhaker

SAI Media

Key Points

  • Double Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker selected as India's flag-bearer for Asian Games.
  • Defending shot put champion Tajinderpal Singh Toor also named as a flag-bearer.
  • Bhaker is a historic Olympic medallist, winning two medals at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
  • Toor has secured gold medals in the last two editions of the Asian Games.
  • The announcement was made ahead of the opening ceremony in Nagoya.

Double Olympic medal-winning shooter Manu Bhaker and defending shot put champion Tajinderpal Singh Toor were on Friday named as India's flag-bearers for Asian Games opening ceremony in Ngoya, Japan.

The ceremony is scheduled for Saturday.

"Manu Bhaker will be one of the flag-bearers," India's chef-de-Mission Sahdev Yadav said. Later, the Athletics Federation of India confirmed that Toor will be the second flag-bearer.

 

Bhaker made history at the 2024 Paris Olympics by becoming the first athlete from independent India to win two medals in a single edition of the Olympic Games. Toor has finished with gold medals in the past two editions of the Asian Games.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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