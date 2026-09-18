Olympic Medallist Manu Bhaker, Asian Games Champion Tajinderpal Toor To Lead India At Opening Ceremony

Discover how Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker and defending champion Tajinderpal Singh Toor will proudly lead the Indian contingent as flag-bearers at the Asian Games opening ceremony, highlighting India's sporting prowess.

Photographs: Manu Bhaker/Instagram

Key Points Double Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker and defending Asian Games champion Tajinderpal Singh Toor are India's flag-bearers.

The duo will lead the Indian contingent at the Asian Games opening ceremony in Nagoya.

Bhaker made history at the 2024 Paris Olympics, winning two medals for India.

Toor is a two-time Asian Games gold medallist in shot put.

Their selection reflects the significant contributions of shooting and athletics to India's medal haul.

Double Olympic medal-winning shooter Manu Bhaker and defending shot put champion Tajinderpal Singh Toor were on Friday named as India's flag-bearers for Asian Games opening ceremony here. The ceremony is scheduled for Saturday.

"Manu Bhaker will be one of the flag-bearers," India's chef-de-Mission Sahdev Yadav said. Later, the Athletics Federation of India confirmed that Toor will be the second flag-bearer.

Star Athletes Honoured

Bhaker made history at the 2024 Paris Olympics by becoming the first athlete from Independent India to win two medals in a single edition of the Olympic Games. Toor has finished with gold medals in the past two editions of the Asian Games.

The picking of Bhaker and Toor as flag bearers was on expected lines as shooting and athletics contribute a major share of the total number medals for the country in the Asian Games.

India's Medal Prospects

In the last Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, in 2023, athletics contributed 29 medals (6 gold, 14 silver, 9 bronze) while shooting's share was 22 (7 gold, 9 silver, 6 bronze). India had won a record 107 medals, including 28 gold, in the 2022 Asian Games.

Toor has been training at the University of Tsukuba near Tokyo as the 74-member Indian athletics team left the country early for a short acclimatization camp. The team will reach Nagoya on Monday, but Toor will be here on Saturday for the opening ceremony.

Flag-Bearers Express Pride

"I am feeling proud that I will be one of the flag-bearers of the Indian contingent. It's a dream of every athlete to be flag-bearer of his or her country. I thank the IOA for giving me the honour," Toor said in a video message from IOA. "It's a big moment of a lifetime for me that I am going to be the flag-bearer along with an Olympic medallist (Manu Bhaker)."