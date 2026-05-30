Indian Shooters Secure Silver At ISSF World Cup In Munich

Indian shooters Manu Bhaker and Samrat Rana showcased their talent by winning a silver medal in the 10m air pistol mixed team event at the prestigious ISSF World Cup in Munich.

Key Points Manu Bhaker and Samrat Rana won a silver medal in the 10m air pistol mixed team event at the ISSF World Cup in Munich.

The Indian duo scored 483.6 in the final, narrowly missing the gold medal.

China's Qianxun Yao and Kai Hu secured the gold medal with a score of 483.9.

Bhaker shot a 292-12x, while Rana scored 290-9x in the qualifying round.

Indian shooters Manu Bhaker and Samrat Rana won silver medal in the 10m air pistol mixed team event at the ISSF World Cup here on Saturday.

The duo scored 483.6 in the final to secure the podium finish for India.

India's Performance At The ISSF World Cup

China's Qianxun Yao and Kai Hu claimed the gold medal with a total score of 483.9, while Shen Yiyao and Bu Shuaihang, also from China, settled for the bronze medal with 418.0.

The Indian pair qualified for the medal round in second place with a cumulative score of 582.

Individual Scores Of Bhaker And Rana

Two-time Olympic medallist Bhaker shot a 292-12x, while reigning world champion Rana shot a 290-9x.

They finished just behind the leading Chinese pair of Yiyao and Shuaihang, who topped the qualifiers with a score of 584.

Other Indian Participants

The other Indian participants in the same event, Suruchi Inder Singh and Shravan Kumar finished in 10th place with a total score of 575.

In the 10m air rifle mixed team event, Elavenil Valrivan and Arjun Babuta finished 14th while Arya Bose and Tushar Sahu Mane ended 16th.