Dr Bhairavi Joshi Receives UN Certificate Of Excellence For Cycling Initiatives

Dr Bhairavi Joshi, a key member of the Cycling Federation of India, has been awarded the prestigious United Nations World Bicycle Day Founder's Certificate of Excellence for her outstanding work in promoting cycling culture and initiatives across India.

Key Points Dr Bhairavi Joshi received the UN World Bicycle Day Founder's Certificate of Excellence.

The award recognises her significant contribution to promoting cycling in India.

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya presented the honour at a BRICS cycling event.

Joshi, a former dentist, served as Bicycle Mayor of Valsad, fostering a cycling culture.

She is also an Advisor to Fit India Mission and a CFI Development Committee member.

Cycling Federation of India's Development Committee member Dr Bhairavi Joshi has been presented with the United Nations World Bicycle Day Founder Leszek Sibilski's Certificate of Excellence for her contribution in promoting the sport in the country through various community initiatives. The recognition was presented to her by Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya during the special BRICS Sunday on Cycle event here recently.

Dr Joshi's Impact On Cycling Promotion

The recognition was initiated by Leszek Sibilski, a former member of the Polish National Cycling Team, sociologist and lifelong cycling advocate. The United Nations General Assembly unanimously adopted June 3 as World Bicycle Day in 2018 and the award was subsequently introduced to recognise individuals who work to promote cycling around the world.

A dentist by profession, Joshi spent around two decades in dental practice before becoming the Bicycle Mayor of Valsad in Gujarat, where she worked with schools, colleges, local organisations and government bodies to create a cycling culture in the city, stated a press release. She is also an Advisor to the Fit India Mission and a member of the Development Committee of the Cycling Federation of India (CFI). The Development Committee oversees expansion of competitive cycling at the grassroots level.