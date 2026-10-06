Bhutia's Vision: Nurturing India's Next Football Stars

Former Indian football captain Bhaichung Bhutia has inaugurated the Bhaichung Bhutia Football School in Indore, aiming to cultivate world-class talent and strengthen India's football ecosystem.

Key Points Bhaichung Bhutia Football School (BBFS) launched its first Madhya Pradesh centre in Indore.

The academy aims to provide world-class training to local football talent.

Bhutia highlighted challenges in Indian football, including the need for proper platforms and more competitions.

He emphasised creating a complete football ecosystem and culture for FIFA World Cup qualification.

Bhutia noted the growing interest in football among 'Gen-Z' and the need to capitalise on it.

Former Indian football team captain and star striker Bhaichung Bhutia formally launched the Bhaichung Bhutia Football School (BBFS) in Indore on Tuesday.

Nurturing Football Talent In Madhya Pradesh

With the launch of the academy at Choithram International School, the institute has become the first centre in Madhya Pradesh to start Bhutia's football academy.

After the event, Bhutia told reporters that the main objective is to provide world-class training to local football talent.

The former captain said football in India is still in a developing stage and faces many challenges.

Noting that India has no shortage of football talent, he said providing the right platform to players, organising more competitions, and bringing more players to the field are the biggest challenges.

On India's chances of qualifying for the FIFA World Cup, Bhutia said success in achieving this goal requires a complete football ecosystem, a proper training programme, and the creation of a football culture.

On the association of 'Gen-Z' with sports, he said today's youth and children under 16 are taking a liking to football in a big way.

"There is a need to capitalise on this interest of the new generation to promote football culture in India," Bhutia added.