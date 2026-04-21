How Punjab Plans To Strengthen Hockey With Dutch Expertise

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is leveraging the expertise of Dutch hockey legend Floris Jan Bovelander to elevate the state's hockey programme, especially as it prepares to host the prestigious Asian Champions Trophy.

Photograph: Asian Hockey Federation/ANI

Key Points Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann invites Dutch hockey legend Floris Jan Bovelander to enhance hockey in Punjab.

Punjab is set to host the Asian Champions Trophy, marking a historic moment for the state's sporting ecosystem.

Bovelander will engage with Punjab athletes to sharpen their skills before the Asian Champions Trophy.

Punjab has a strong hockey legacy, with numerous players winning Olympic medals and captaining the Indian team.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday reached out to celebrated Dutch hockey legend Floris Jan Bovelander, offering to tap into his expertise to further strengthen hockey in the state, especially in the lead-up to the prestigious Asian Champions Trophy.

During a detailed meeting, Mann, who is currently on a visit to the Netherlands, discussed the broader ecosystem of hockey and sports in Punjab, emphasising the government's commitment to restoring the pristine glory of the national game.

Punjab's Commitment to Hockey Development

He lauded 60-year-old Bovelander's exceptional skills and immense contribution to hockey, noting that his remarkable journey continues to inspire young players across the globe.

Last month, Mann had said that the upcoming Asian Champions Trophy will be hosted by Punjab in October this year.

The ACT will also be the first international hockey tournament to be held in Punjab under the aegis of the International Hockey Federation (FIH) and the Asian Hockey Federation (AHF).

Mann invited the legendary Dutch drag-flicker Bovelander to Punjab, saying the state is keen to facilitate his engagement with athletes to sharpen their skills and exposure.

Asian Champions Trophy to be Hosted in Punjab

Mann said Bovelander has graciously accepted the invitation and added that he will be engaging with Punjab athletes and motivating them ahead of the upcoming ACT.

Mann on Saturday embarked on a visit to the Netherlands to strengthen bilateral partnerships and attract investments across key sectors including food processing, logistics, alloys and steels, pharmaceuticals and information technology, officials had said.

"Punjab is committed to nurturing sporting talent and taking hockey to new heights. It is a matter of immense pride that, for the first time in its history, Punjab will host the Hockey Asian Champions Trophy, which is a major milestone for the state's sporting ecosystem," Mann said, according to an official statement on Tuesday after the CM met Bovelander.

Punjab's Hockey Legacy and Future Aspirations

Highlighting the significance of upcoming international events, Mann said the Asian Games will conclude in early October, after which the top six teams will compete in the Champions Trophy.

He added that the approval of a four-nation invitational tournament will further strengthen Punjab's position as a global hockey hub.

"Despite a strong Punjabi presence in Indian hockey over decades, Punjab had never hosted a major international hockey tournament until now. This marks a historic shift," he noted.

Reiterating the deep-rooted connection between Punjab and hockey, Mann said the two are inseparable.

"It is impossible to imagine Indian hockey without Punjabi players. More than 50 players from Punjab have won Olympic medals, and 10 Punjabi players have captained India in Olympic hockey," he stated.

Emphasising Punjab's rich legacy, Mann pointed out that villages such as Sansarpur, Khusropur and Mithapur have collectively produced over 20 Olympians.

He further highlighted recent achievements, stating that India's bronze medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics came after a gap of 41 years, with nine Punjab players in the squad led by Manpreet Singh.

"In the 2024 Paris Olympics as well, India secured another bronze medal, with 10 Punjabi players in the team, where Harmanpreet Singh led the side and emerged as top scorer," he added.

Sharing a few snippets from the meeting, Mann wrote on X: "Delighted to meet Olympian Floris Jan Bovelander in Netherlands, who is a celebrated Dutch hockey legend known for his exceptional skills and contributions to the sports industry. His remarkable journey and experience will greatly inspire our young players. Invited him to Punjab, and he has graciously accepted.

"He will be engaging with our athletes and motivating them ahead of the upcoming Asian Hockey Championship. Punjab is committed to nurturing sporting talent and taking hockey to new heights."

Punjab has a long and storied history with field hockey, contributing numerous players to the Indian national team. The state's initiative to host the Asian Champions Trophy and seek international expertise underscores its commitment to revitalising the sport at the grassroots level. This collaboration aims to leverage global best practices to enhance the skills and competitiveness of Punjab's hockey players.