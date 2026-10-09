CM Mann Reviews Preparations For Asian Champions Trophy

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is actively overseeing preparations for the upcoming Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament, ensuring world-class arrangements and public engagement for the prestigious international event scheduled from October 27 to November 5 across Jalandhar and Mohali.

Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

Key Points Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has directed departments to ensure world-class arrangements for the Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament, scheduled from October 27 to November 5.

The tournament will be held across two venues: Olympian Surjit Singh Hockey Stadium in Jalandhar and Olympian Balbir Singh Senior International Hockey Stadium in Mohali.

Jalandhar will host league-stage matches from October 27 to November 2, with semi-finals on November 4 and medal matches on November 5 in Mohali.

CM Mann conducted an inspection of Burlton Park Stadium in Jalandhar on Friday evening, emphasising robust security, crowd management, and infrastructure.

The Chief Minister called for widespread public participation, including school and college students, to inspire a new generation and showcase Punjab's sporting legacy.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has directed all concerned departments to ensure world-class arrangements for the Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament, scheduled to be played across two venues in the state from October 27 to November 5.

He also called for a statewide trophy tour and greater student participation to build public enthusiasm, asserting that Punjab must set new benchmarks in hosting international sporting events.

Chairing a review meeting here on Friday, Mann said, "It will be ensured that the prestigious international sporting event becomes a landmark occasion in Punjab's sporting history."

He directed all departments to work in close coordination and leave no stone unturned in providing world-class facilities to participating teams, officials, spectators and visitors.

According to an official statement, Mann said, "Punjab is renowned across the world for its rich hockey heritage and contribution to Indian sports. We must set new benchmarks in organising international sporting events and provide world-class facilities to participating teams, officials, spectators and visitors."

Tournament Venues And Schedule

The tournament will be held across two venues in Punjab -- Olympian Surjit Singh Hockey Stadium in Jalandhar and Olympian Balbir Singh Senior International Hockey Stadium in Mohali.

Jalandhar will host all league-stage matches from October 27 to November 2, before the action shifts to Mohali for the business end of the tournament.

The semi-finals and medal matches will be played at the Olympian Balbir Singh Senior International Hockey Stadium, with the semis scheduled for November 4 and the bronze-medal and gold-medal matches for November 5.

The tournament will feature six of Asia's leading hockey nations -- title holders and reigning Asian Games champions India, Malaysia, Japan, South Korea, China and Bangladesh.

Ensuring World-Class Infrastructure

On Friday evening, Mann also conducted an inspection of Burlton Park Stadium in Jalandhar to review preparations for the upcoming tournament. He directed the officials to ensure world-class infrastructure, robust security, seamless transportation and comprehensive crowd-management arrangements.

Following a high-level review meeting in Chandigarh earlier in the day, Mann visited the stadium to assess the progress of infrastructure development, renovation work and arrangements for participating teams and spectators.

He asked the officers concerned to ensure that every aspect of the preparations reflects Punjab's rich sporting legacy and organisational capabilities on the global stage.

Mann instructed officials to put in place a comprehensive crowd-management plan, robust security arrangements and a smooth entry and exit system.

"The convenience, safety and comfort of spectators must remain our foremost priority. Visitors should not face any inconvenience before, during or after the matches," he said.

Showcasing Punjab's Hospitality

Earlier, during the meeting held in Chandigarh, Mann said that the participation of leading hockey nations would place Punjab in the international sporting spotlight and provide an opportunity to showcase its hospitality, infrastructure, sporting excellence and vibrant cultural traditions.

The chief minister said that the opening ceremony of the tournament would be held in Jalandhar on October 27.

He directed all departments concerned to complete preparations well in advance and ensure that the championship was organised with the precision and professionalism expected of a major international sporting event.

Mann directed officials to ensure that every visiting delegation received a warm welcome and experienced the finest standards of hospitality throughout its stay.

He emphasised that preparations must extend beyond the stadium to encompass the entire city, with particular attention to cleanliness, sanitation, beautification and public amenities.

Community Engagement And Legacy

He directed the Municipal Corporation, Jalandhar, to undertake comprehensive cleanliness drives, improve sanitation, maintain public spaces and ensure that the city presented a clean, welcoming and attractive appearance to international visitors.

Mann also called for necessary beautification measures and instructed officials to ensure that roads leading to the stadium and other important locations were properly maintained, with recarpeting wherever required.

"The success of an international tournament depends not merely on the readiness of the main venue but also on supporting infrastructure, accessibility, sanitation, traffic management and public amenities. Every logistical detail must be addressed before the arrival of international delegations," he said.

Calling for widespread public participation, the chief minister directed officials to facilitate visits by school and college students so that young people could witness international hockey matches and draw inspiration from world-class players.

"Sporting events of this stature should inspire a new generation to embrace sports, discipline and teamwork. Special attention must be given to making matches accessible to students and encouraging young people to connect with Punjab's proud hockey legacy," he said.

He further said that a dedicated liaison committee would be constituted to ensure seamless coordination among government departments, tournament organisers and other stakeholders, enabling the championship to be organised efficiently and to the highest standards.

Chief Secretary KAP Sinha, Additional Chief Secretary Anurag Verma, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Dr Ravi Bhagat, Secretary Sports, Varun Rujam, were among other senior officials present at the meeting in Chandigarh.