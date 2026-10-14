BFI President Suspends Secretary General Over Financial Irregularities, Misuse Of Authority

Boxing Federation of India President Ajay Singh has suspended Secretary General Pramod Kumar immediately, citing serious allegations of financial irregularities, non-cooperation, and misuse of authority within the national sports body.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points BFI President Ajay Singh has suspended Secretary General Pramod Kumar with immediate effect.

Kumar faces allegations of financial irregularities, non-cooperation with investigations, and misuse of authority.

Specific charges include issuing an unauthorised work order for a broadcasting arrangement and failing to cooperate with an inquiry into a national championship cancellation.

The suspension follows Kumar's attempt to convene an unauthorised meeting to move a no-confidence motion against the president last week.

The BFI order clarifies that the suspension is an interim measure pending inquiry completion.

Boxing Federation of India (BFI) President Ajay Singh has suspended secretary general Pramod Kumar with immediate effect pending an inquiry against him for alleged financial irregularities, non-cooperation with investigations and misuse of authority.

Allegations Against Secretary General

In a suspension order issued on Tuesday, Singh cited several allegations against Kumar, including issuing a work order for a broadcasting arrangement without the required approval.

Kumar has also been accused of failing to cooperate with an inquiry into the cancellation of a national championship and attempting to convene an unauthorised meeting to move a no-confidence motion against the president.

"You are hereby placed under interim suspension from the office of Secretary General with immediate effect, pending completion of the inquiry or until the order is modified or revoked by the competent authority, subject to the applicable provisions of the BFI Constitution," read the order, in possession of PTI.

The order, however, clarified that the suspension was an interim measure and "shall not be construed as a final determination of the allegations".

The suspension comes a day after Kumar wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi accusing Singh and BFI Executive Director Col. Arun Malik of "criminal intimidation" to thwart the proposed no-confidence motion, a charge that Malik dismissed as "baseless".

Broadcasting Deal Under Scrutiny

In the BFI order, Singh alleged that the federation had received notices from Pinnacle Broadcast Productions seeking approximately Rs 1.5 crore for broadcasting undertaken at the World Boxing Finals Cup in Greater Noida in November last year.

Kumar, in an earlier letter to the president, had stated that Pinnacle committed Rs two crore towards sponsorship and broadcasting of the event. But the company has denied making such a commitment.

"The Federation has recently received notices from Pinnacle Broadcast Productions making a claim for Rs. 1.5 crore (approx.) for broadcasting undertaken in the World Boxing Final's Cup, Greater Noida, November 2025.

"Whereas, the understanding as per the letter forwarded by you to the President was that Pinnacle had committed and assured Rs. 2 crore for the sponsorship and broadcasting of the event."

"Pinnacle has now categorically denied making any such commitment, which raises serious doubt as to the authenticity of the letter that you personally represented Pinnacle had issued."

The BFI order further alleged that a work order bearing Kumar's signature had been issued without the approval of the body's finance committee.

Non-Cooperation And No-Confidence Motion

Singh also cited an inquiry into the last-minute cancellation of the BFI Elite Men and Women Open Boxing Championship, scheduled to be held in Nahan, Himachal Pradesh, from August 16 to 23.

An inquiry committee had been constituted on August 17 but Kumar had repeatedly sought more time and failed to respond to its questions.

"...you have been repeatedly seeking time and have failed to respond to the notice issued to you and the specific questions raised by the duly constituted Inquiry Committee."

Another ground cited for the suspension was Kumar's alleged issuance of notices against senior federation officials and a communication seeking to convene a meeting to move a no-confidence motion against Singh.

Last week, Kumar had called for a Special General Meeting (SGM) on October 28, claiming the support of a majority of affiliated state units to move a no-confidence motion against the president.

Interim Suspension Details

"It is deeply concerning that, instead of cooperating with the ongoing investigations, you have purported to issue cease-and-desist notices against senior officials of the BFI, show cause notices and a notice purporting to convene a meeting to move a no confidence motion against the President," the order read.

It said Kumar had no authority under the BFI constitution to issue such notices without the requisite approval or to unilaterally convene special general meetings.

"You have also issued communications to the officials and staff of BFI instigating them to disregard the authority of the President of the BFI and claiming to be at the helm of the administration of the BFI."

The order directed Kumar to refrain from exercising his functions as secretary general, issuing communications on behalf of the federation and accessing official records relevant to the inquiry.

"Any attempt to violate the instant order of suspension, obstruct the inquiry, misuse the authority of BFI or interfere with its proceedings shall be viewed seriously and may invite further disciplinary action in accordance with the BFI Constitution and applicable rules and regulations."