BFI secretary general Kalita suspended for financial fraud

IMAGE: Following the scrutiny of nominations on Tuesday, Returning Officer R K Gauba declared Kalita "ineligible" for the upcoming election. Photograph: Kind courtesy BFI/X

Boxing Federation of India secretary general Hemanta Kalita was suspended on Tuesday after being found guilty of "financial irregularities" in an investigation and his nomination for the president's post in the upcoming election was also rejected on a day of dramatic developments in the BFI.

Treasurer Digvijay Singh was also suspended on similar charges after an inquiry conducted by former Delhi High Court judge Sudhir Kumar Jain.

Jain was appointed by the BFI to carry out the investigation.

The inquiry followed a complaint accusing the two of unauthorised fund withdrawals, fraudulent billing, and abuse of power, which PTI had reported last month.

"Justice Jain has concluded his investigation and submitted his report, which has found both of you guilty of serious charges of financial irregularities and mismanagement of funds," BFI president Ajay Singh said in an official communication to the duo.

"The findings of the report establish a clear breach of fiduciary duties and responsibilities expected from individuals holding key positions within the Federation.

"In light of the gravity of the findings and to ensure the integrity and transparency of the Federation's operations, it has been decided to suspend you both from your respective positions as Secretary General and Treasurer of the Boxing Federation of India with immediate effect."

Singh added that a copy of the report prepared by Justice Jain has been forwarded to the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports for their further consideration.

Kalita's nomination for the president's post in the upcoming election was rejected due to the mandatory cooling-off period required after serving two consecutive four-year terms as an office bearer.

Before being elected as secretary general for the 2021-25 term, Kalita had served as the treasurer of the apex boxing body.

Following the scrutiny of nominations on Tuesday, Returning Officer R K Gauba declared Kalita "ineligible" for the upcoming election.

The National Sports Code mandates a cooling-off period for sports officials who have served two consecutive four-year terms, requiring them to wait four years before contesting for another term.

"As per annexure XIII to the National Sports Development Code of India, 2011, and particularly on rule on "OFICE BEARERES", forming part of the BFI rules reading thus (quoted to the extent necessary)," stated the record of proceedings for scrutiny of nominations which is in possession of PTI.

"The President can hold the office for a maximum period of three 3 terms of four (4) years each or twelve years with or without a break between terms.

"The Secretary General and the Treasurer can serve a maximum of two (2) successive terms of four (4) years each, after which a minimum cooling of period of four (4) years will apply before either can seek fresh election for the posts of Secretary General and Treasurer," Gauba stated.

With Kalita's disqualification, the race for the president's post will now be a three-way affair among incumbent chief Singh, vice president Rajesh Bhandari, and Kerala State Amateur Boxing Association secretary D. Chandrala.

Meanwhile, Karnataka's Satish N's nomination for secretary general was also rejected as his name was seconded by Dhirendra Singh, who has also proposed the candidature of Pramod Kumar for the same position.

"Dhirendra's endorsement of Mr. Satish N's candidature can't be accepted due to restrictions under the rule," Gauba stated.

Additionally, an objection was raised regarding Anil Kumar Bohidar's nomination, who has filed papers for both the secretary general and treasurer posts.

However, since the objector Tipun Panda, who shared some litigation-related material concerning the Orissa Amateur Boxing Association via e-mail, was neither present nor represented by an authorised representative, Bohidar's nomination was accepted "subject to court order."

The publication of the list of valid nominations and withdrawals will begin on Wednesday.

The delayed elections will take place during BFI's Annual General Meeting in Gurugram on March 28.