BFI president elections to witness four-cornered fight

BFI president elections to witness four-cornered fight

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
March 17, 2025 15:19 IST

Boxing Federation

IMAGE: The Boxing Federation of India's elections will take place during its Annual General Meeting in Gurugram on March 28. Photograph: ANI

Incumbent Boxing Federation of India (BFI) chief Ajay Singh, who is eyeing a third consecutive term as president, will be up against secretary general Hemanta Kalita and vice-president Rajesh Bhandari when the BFI holds its long-awaited elections on March 28.

Singh is also the chairman of SpiceJet Airlines and his candidature was proposed by the Uttarakhand state body.

He will be challenged by Assam Amateur Boxing Association secretary Kalita, and Himachal Pradesh Boxing Association (HPBA) president Bhandari. Kerala State Amateur Boxing Association secretary D Chandralal is the fourth contender for the president's post.

Bhandari has also applied for the North Zone vice-president's post, which he currently holds. 

The election will take place during BFI's Annual General Meeting in Gurugram. The last date for filing nominations was March 16. 

Former Sports Minister Anurag Thakur was also expected to contest for the president's post, with the HPBA nominating him as its representative.

His name, however, did not figure in the Electoral College finalised by Singh even though Kalita included him in a separate list. However, the Returning Officer R K Gauba, following established norms, approved the list given by the BFI head.

Singh had said Thakur was "ineligible" to represent Himachal Pradesh. Thakur's faction has not ruled out taking legal action against that decision.

For the secretary's post, multiple candidates have entered the fray, including Uttar Pradesh's Pramod Kumar, Karnataka's Satish N, Odisha's Anil Kumar Bohidar, and incumbent treasurer Digvijay Singh (Madhya Pradesh). Digvijay has also filed a nomination for the treasurer's post.

Eight zonal vice-presidents and an equal number of zonal joint secretaries are also to be elected.

The scrutiny of nominations will take place on Tuesday, while the publication of the list of valid nominations and withdrawals are scheduled for March 19.

The BFI elections have been significantly delayed. The body was supposed to conduct them before February 2 and federation sources said it was due to the ongoing turmoil in international boxing administration. A new world body is expected to take charge this week after the International Boxing Association was suspended for corruption and governance related issues.

 

Last month, the Indian Olympic Association formed a five-member ad hoc committee to oversee boxing affairs in the country. The move was promptly stayed by the Delhi High Court after the federation challenged it, calling it "arbitrary and illegal." 

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
