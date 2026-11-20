Boxing Federation of India President Ajay Singh has voiced strong disapproval after the BFI was controversially denied voting rights in the upcoming Indian Olympic Association elections, despite an IOC directive, raising concerns about the future of Indian boxing's representation.

Key Points BFI President Ajay Singh expressed disappointment on Thursday over the federation being denied voting rights in the IOA elections.

Singh alleges the exclusion is unjustified, citing a specific directive from the International Olympic Committee allowing BFI to vote.

The BFI was on the electoral roll in 2025, and Singh demands an explanation for its subsequent removal from the IOA.

The IOA's decision to disregard the IOC directive could have serious implications for the Olympic movement in India.

The BFI is embroiled in an internal power tussle between president Singh and secretary general Pramod Kumar, which led to a no-confidence motion in October and mutual suspensions.

Boxing Federation of India (BFI) president Ajay Singh on Thursday expressed disappointment over the federation being denied voting rights in the IOA elections, alleging that its exclusion from the electoral roll was unjustified despite a specific directive from the International Olympic Committee allowing it to vote.

BFI Demands Explanation From IOA

Singh said the BFI was included in the electoral roll in 2025 and questioned the IOA over the reasons for its subsequent removal, demanding that the federation's voting rights be restored.

He sought an explanation from the IOA on why the BFI was denied voting rights.

"Boxing has been India's most successful sport in 2026, and we take immense pride in what our boxers have achieved for the country. It is deeply unfair and frustrating that the Boxing Federation of India has been denied a vote in the Indian Olympic Association elections. We were on the electoral roll in 2025.

"The IOA owes us an explanation for what has changed since then and on what grounds we have been removed," Singh said.

IOC Directive And Potential Implications

He also alleged that the IOA's decision to disregard the IOC directive could have implications for the Olympic movement in the country.

"The International Olympic Committee has specifically directed the IOA to allow us to vote. In our view, disregarding that direction breaches the Olympic Charter and could have serious implications for the Olympic movement in India. We urge the IOA to restore our place on the electoral roll so that Indian boxing has a voice in the election," he added.

BFI's Plea And Internal Power Tussle

Singh's statement comes after IOA-appointed Electoral Officer Sanjay Kumar Srivastava met BFI officials on Friday to discuss their plea for the inclusion of the federation's representatives in the electoral roll for the December 5 elections.

The national body had petitioned the Delhi High Court in this regard.

According to sources, BFI officials submitted several documents in support of their claims. Srivastava took note of them and said he would get back to them in due course after examining the documents.

The BFI is embroiled in a power tussle between president Singh and secretary general Pramod Kumar. The latter had earlier moved a no-confidence motion against Singh in October, triggering mutual suspensions, a court stay on the proposed meeting and a broader governance standoff.

The Singh-led faction claimed to have recognition from the world body and, therefore, the authority to nominate the BFI's representatives to the IOA General Assembly. However, the IOA does not recognise any faction of the BFI.

IOA Elections And Excluded Federations

Two representatives each from 30 National Sports Federations (NSFs) would take part in the IOA executive council elections on December 5.

The two representatives -- one male and one female -- can vote as well as contest in the IOA executive council polls.

The faction-ridden BFI, the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) -- which is currently being run by an ad-hoc body -- and the Indian Golf Union (IGU) were not included in the list of NSFs entitled to vote in the IOA polls.