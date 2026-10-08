Munoz Confident As Bengaluru FC Kicks Off ISL Season

Bengaluru FC coach Pep Munoz shares his anticipation and strategy for the upcoming Indian Super League season, highlighting the team's readiness to face SC Delhi on Saturday and his views on the league's format changes.

Photograph: Bengaluru FC/X

Key Points Bengaluru FC coach Pep Munoz is relieved and excited for the ISL season to finally begin after a delayed start.

BFC will face SC Delhi on Saturday, with Munoz acknowledging Delhi as a strong opponent with recent match rhythm.

Munoz expressed confidence in BFC's preparations and aims for a strong start to the season.

The ISL returns to a home and away format this year, along with a playoff system for the top-six clubs, which Munoz personally prefers less than the traditional champion format.

Off-field issues did not affect BFC's preparations, and the squad is ready to compete at home with their supporters.

Bengaluru FC coach Pep Munoz was relieved that the ISL is eventually starting and hoped that his side will be able to make a strong start to the season, taming SC Delhi here on Saturday.

This edition of the ISL had a delayed start to accommodate the FIFA international window (September 21 to October 6), and also owing to few financial and administrative issues.

Anticipation For The New Season

"It has been a long pre-season, and we are very excited that the league is finally starting. Delhi is a really strong opponent and it will be a tough game. They have the rhythm of the competition after playing two competitions recently," Munoz said in a pre-season press meet here on Thursday.

The BFC finished fourth during a truncated last season with 23 points from 13 matches, but Munoz expected a better show this time.

"We need to be patient and manage it well. But we have confidence in our preparations and I feel we are ready to compete. Hopefully, we can start the season in the right way," he added.

Format Changes And Coach's View

After a truncated season, the ISL will return to its old home and away format this year with the team finishing on top of the table at the end of the league stage being crowned as Shield winners.

This season also marks the return of the playoff format where the top-six clubs will compete in the ISL Cup.

Munoz was not particularly excited about the playoff format.

Team Readiness And Home Advantage

"No, I prefer the other format - home and away, champion, done. But if you finish in sixth position or you finish on the top (in the league), you have to show it again in the playoffs. In the end, who is the champion? "The champion of the regular season or the champion of the playoff? But, it's my particular opinion. So, we are going to go with what we have," said Munoz.

But the Spaniard asserted that all the off-field issues did not have any bearing on BFC's preparations.

"This is what we were waiting for since the beginning. The squad is ready. They were waiting for a long time to be on the pitch. We have a long time to set up our game ideas, our methodology. "And obviously on Saturday we want to put it on the pitch, especially here at home with our supporters behind us. So, it will be an exciting day for us," he said.