Bezzecchi emerges champion in inaugural Indian GP

Bezzecchi emerges champion in inaugural Indian GP

Source: PTI
September 24, 2023 20:12 IST
Marco Bezzecchi

Photographs: Kind Courtesy Mooney VR46 Racing Team

Marco Bezzecchi displayed remarkable temperament and riding skills to emerge winner in the inaugural Indian Grand Prix on Sunday.

Bezzecchi, riding for Mooney VR46 Racing Team, had to ward off stiff competition from Jorge Martin and Francesco Bagnaia, the championship leader, before standing on the victor's podium at the Buddh International Circuit.

The race started with Martin of Prima Pramac racing into the lead at Turn 1, followed by Bagnaia and Bezzecchi was in third place this time.

 

Marco Bezzecchi

Bezzecchi, however, regained his top spot soon. First, he overtook Bagnaia to claim second place and then raced into the lead when an error at Turn 4 sent Martin wide.

Thereafter, Bezzecchi left the pack way behind to fight for the remaining two places on the podium. He went past the chequered flag eight seconds before the following riders.

Bezzecchi was understandably elated after the victory.

“It's a track that I liked the first time I rode on it. There was some hard braking, but also some fast parts and chicanes."

“Physically, I felt better with the head, so change of direction was not a problem. Sector three was really fantastic to ride,” he said.

Martin finished the race in second place, however, Bagnaia crashed out at Turn 4, his third of the season.

Marco Bezzecchi

Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo ended up as third-placed rider followed by KTM's Brad Binder.

Eight-time world champion Marc Marquez who was gunning behind Bagnaia and Martin in the fourth place, before he ran wide, finished ninth.

In the 12-lap Moto2 race, Pedro Acosta claimed the title and extended his championship lead.

Riding for Marc VDS, Tony Arbolino, the closest rival of Acosta, took the second spot, while American Joe Roberts was third.

Meanwhile, James Masia of Leopard Honda won the Moto3 title without any kind of threat from the pack behind him. PTI UNG UNG

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
