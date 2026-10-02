'Best birthday gift': Boxing chief hails Lovlina's Asian Games gold

Indian boxing sensation Lovlina Borgohain celebrated her 29th birthday by clinching a historic maiden Asian Games gold medal, showcasing incredible resolve and becoming a national role model.

IMAGE: Gold medallist Lovlina Borgohain celebrates on the podium after winning the women's 75kg final. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Key Points Lovlina Borgohain won her maiden Asian Games gold medal in the women's 75kg boxing final on her 29th birthday.

She defeated China's Bao Ziyi with a dominant 5-0 score in Aichi-Nagoya.

The victory marks an upgrade from her previous Asian Games silver medal, fulfilling her goal to change its colour.

Her father and the Boxing Federation of India president lauded her resilience, mental strength, and dedication, calling her a significant role model.

This gold medal is considered the "best birthday gift" for Lovlina, following a challenging period after the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain's father Tiken Borgohain was overjoyed after his daughter clinched her maiden Asian Games gold medal on her 29th birthday, saying the champion had worked tirelessly to change the colour of the silver she won at the previous edition.

Lovlina defeated China's Bao Ziyi 5-0 in the women's 75kg final at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games on Friday to celebrate her birthday with the continental title.

For her family, the victory was the culmination of years of hard work and determination.

Family's Joy And Lovlina's Dedication

"We are absolutely delighted and overjoyed because she won the final today. Today also happens to be her birthday. This is her first Asian Games gold medal. She has worked incredibly hard. She had spoken about winning this gold. She had previously won a silver medal and wanted to change its colour. So seeing that color change now feels wonderful. I am very happy, and on her behalf, I want to thank all my fellow countrymen. So many people prayed for this, and I am deeply grateful to everyone," Lovlina's father told ANI.

Lovlina had won silver in the 75kg category at the Hangzhou Asian Games and produced a composed performance against Bao in Friday's final to finally upgrade that medal to gold.

BFI President Praises Resilience

Her triumph also drew praise from Boxing Federation of India president Ajay Singh, who described Lovlina as a "huge role model" for girls across the country.

"Well, a moment of great, great pride for all of us. She boxed wonderfully well and after all the criticism that she faced in the Commonwealth Games, to come back so strongly shows her great resolve, her mental strength and her physical strength. She's made us all very proud today and has become a massive, huge role model for girls in the entire country," Ajay Singh told ANI.

Lovlina had endured a difficult period following her silver medal-winning campaign at the 2026 Commonwealth Games, but returned strongly in Aichi-Nagoya to add an Asian Games gold to her growing list of achievements.

Singh also called the victory the best birthday gift Lovlina could have given herself and spoke about the mental and physical challenges she had overcome.

"This is the best birthday gift that she could have given herself and given to all of us. And so proud of her. She went through a very difficult period physically, mentally. She took time off and she's come back so strongly. It's something that boxers and sportspersons need to see what mental resolve and what training and preparation can do," said the BFI president.