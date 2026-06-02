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Home  » Sports » Berrettini downs Cerundolo to roll into French Open quarterfinals

Berrettini downs Cerundolo to roll into French Open quarterfinals

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June 02, 2026 00:11 IST

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Matteo Berrettini reached the French Open quarterfinals by ousting giant-killer Juan Manuel Cerundolo, while Felix Auger-Aliassime and Flavio Cobolli sealed their last-eight spots with contrasting wins.

Matteo Berrettini

IMAGE: Italy's Matteo Berrettini celebrates his win over Argentina's Juan Manuel Cerundolo in the French Open in Paris on Monday. Photograph: Benoit Tessier/Reuters

Key Points

  • Matteo Berrettini ended Juan Manuel Cerundolo's dream run in the French Open to enter the quarterfinals.
  • Berrettini, who retuned to Roland Garros after a four-year gap, saved three set points against Cerundolo.
  • Cerundolo had beaten top-seed Italy's Jannik Sinner in the second round.
  • Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime, who is in search of his maiden major title, beat Chilean Alejandro Tabilo.
  • Tenth-seed Flavio Cobolli defeated unseeded American Zachary Svajdan to book a spot in the quarterfinals.

Italian Matteo Berrettini reached the French Open quarterfinals for the second time on Monday by beating Juan Manuel Cerundolo of Argentina 6-3, 7-6 (2), 7-6 (6), matching his best result at Roland Garros after returning to the tournament for the first time in five years.

Berrettini, who became the lowest-ranked men's quarterfinalist at Roland Garros since 2007, had missed the previous four editions because of injuries and arrived in Paris ranked world number 105. 

Having, saved two match points against Francisco Comesana in the third round, he saved three set points in the third against Cerundolo and prevailed on first match point.

Berrettini next faces American Frances Tiafoe or fellow Italian Matteo Arnaldi.

Cerundolo, who rallied from two sets down to beat world number one Jannik Sinner in the second round, saw his breakthrough run end after spending more than 12 hours on court to reach the fourth round of a Grand Slam for the first time.

Cerundolo had defeated Martin Landaluce in another five-set marathon lasting five hours and 58 minutes, the third-longest match in Roland Garros history.  

Aliassime Packs Off Tabilo 

Felix Auger Aliassime

IMAGE: Canada's Felix Auger Aliassime in action during his fourth round match against Chile's Alejandro Tabilo. Photograph: Stephane Mahe/Reuters

Felix Auger-Aliassime beat Chilean Alejandro Tabilo 6-3, 7-5, 6-1 to become the first Canadian man to reach the quarterfinals at all four Grand Slam tournaments and stay on track for his maiden major title.

The world number six Auger-Aliassime eased through the opening set before Toronto-born Tabilo stepped up his game. The players went toe-to-toe until Tabilo dropped his serve in the 11th game, handing Auger-Aliassime the advantage.

A clean hold meant the Canadian had a two-set lead and the 25-year-old barely looked back from there. After edging ahead in the third, the fourth seed finished the match in style.

Auger-Aliassime looked fresh despite being taken to five sets in his opener and playing two four-set matches. He will take on Flavio Cobolli in the next round, after the 10th seed beat American Zachary Svajda. 

Cobolli Pips unseeded Svajda to seal last-eight spot

Flavio Cobolli

IMAGE: Italy's Flavio Cobolli reacts during his fourth round match against Zachary Svajda of the US. Photograph: Stephanie Lecocq/Reuters

Tenth-seed Flavio Cobolli dropped his first set of the tournament but beat unseeded American Zachary Svajda en route to a 6-2, 6-3, 6-7 (3), 7-6 (5) to book his spot in the French Open last eight.

The 24-year-old Italian has reached the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam for the second time after last year's run to the last eight at Wimbledon.

He was the only player left in the draw in Paris not to have dropped a set going into the fourth round.

Cobolli, far more experienced on clay than his opponent ranked 85th in the world, made sure of a solid start and an early break to take control of the first set. A second break landed him the set.

Svajda, making his French Open main draw debut, had only won one match on clay this season going into the tournament, and it showed with the Italian moving far better and the American struggling with a weak second serve.

The 23-year-old Svajda varied his game in the third set, becoming more aggressive and rushing to the net. He did not manage to break Cobolli but snatched the tiebreak to cut his lead.

 

Cobolli looked to have all but finished the job when he broke twice to race to a 4-0 lead, but Svajda reined him in, whipping big forehand winners to force another tiebreak, with the Italian having wasted one match point when he was 5-4 up.

The world number 14 recovered just in time to win the tiebreak to set up a quarterfinal clash with Felix Auger-Aliassimee.

Source: REUTERS
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