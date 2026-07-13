Szocs Secures Dramatic Win For Goa Challengers In UTT Season 7

Bernadette Szocs led Dempo Goa Challengers to a thrilling 8-7 victory over HVR Kolkata ThunderBlades, preserving their unbeaten record in Ultimate Table Tennis Season 7 with a decisive final game win.

Photograph: Kim Hong-Ji/Reuters

Key Points Dempo Goa Challengers defeated HVR Kolkata ThunderBlades 8-7 in a closely contested Ultimate Table Tennis Season 7 match.

Bernadette Szocs clinched the winning point for Goa, overcoming Zeng Jian in the final game.

Teenage sensation Abhinandh PB continued his unbeaten run, contributing significantly to Goa's victory.

Alvaro Robles also secured a crucial win for Dempo Goa Challengers.

The victory ensures Dempo Goa Challengers maintain their perfect start to UTT Season 7.

With the tie locked at 7-7 heading into the final game of the evening, Szocs produced a champion's finish, edging Singapore's Zeng Jian 11-9 to preserve Goa's perfect start to Season 7.

The victory was built on another assured display from teenage sensation Abhinandh PB, who extended his unbeaten start to the campaign with a commanding win over Ankur Bhattacharjee in a meeting between two of Butterfly UTT Season 7's breakout Indian stars.

Goa's Early Lead And Kolkata's Comeback

Two-time champions Goa struck first through Spain's Alvaro Robles, who recovered after dropping the second game to defeat Eduard Ionescu 2-1, finishing with an outstanding 11-0 game.

Kolkata responded immediately as Ayhika Mukherjee overcame giant-killer Syndrela Das 2-1, limiting the teenager to a single game.

Kolkata then edged ahead through Ayhika and Ankur Bhattacharjee, who combined to win the mixed doubles 2-1, handing the ThunderBlades a slender 5-4 advantage in an oscillating tie.

Decisive Performances Secure Victory

Abhinandh, then, showcased why he has been one of the stars of the opening week, defeating Ankur 2-1 with a dazzling display of attacking table tennis to restore Goa's lead.

That set up a winner-takes-all women's singles clash between Szocs and Zeng Jian. After Jian claimed the opener, Szocs fought back to force a decider before holding her composure in a tense finish, converting her fourth match point with a blistering topspin winner to seal an 8-7 victory for the defending champions.

Results:

Dempo Goa Challengers 8-7 HVR Kolkata ThunderBlades; Alvaro Robles bt. Eduard Ionescu 2-1 (11-8, 9-11, 11-0); Syndrela Das lost to Ayhika Mukherjee 1-2 (9-11, 7-11, 11-4); Alvaro Robles/Syndrela Das lost to Ankur Bhattacharjee/Ayhika Mukherjee 1-2 (9-11, 11-7, 7-11); Abhinandh P.B. bt. Ankur Bhattacharjee 2-0 (11-8, 11-8, 6-11); Bernadette Szocs bt.