Benzema stars as Al-Ittihad rout Al-Hilal, extend lead

Benzema stars as Al-Ittihad rout Al-Hilal, extend lead

February 23, 2025 06:03 IST

IMAGE: Karim Benzema celebrates scoring Al Ittihad's fourth goal in the Saudi Pro League match against Al Hilal, at King Abdullah Sports City, Jeddah, on Saturday. Photograph: Stringer/Reuters

Former France striker Karim Benzema was delighted to help Al-Ittihad secure a 4-1 victory over Al-Hilal in a top-of-the-table clash on Saturday, maintaining their dominance in the Saudi Pro League.

Benzema sealed Ittihad's victory with a stunning goal four minutes before the final whistle, giving coach Laurent Blanc's team a seven-point lead over the champions, who sit in second place.

 

"It was an important match, and we played seriously against a strong opponent," Benzema told SSC Sports.

"The support from the fans gave us a boost, and we gave everything in the game, scoring four goals, with all the players putting in a great performance from the start.

IMAGE: Steven Bergwijn scores Al Ittihad's second goal. Photograph: Stringer/Reuters

Marcos Leandro gave the reigning champions the lead in the 23rd minute, but Al-Ittihad restored parity through Hassan Kadesh six minutes later.

Blanc's side went ahead in the match through former Tottenham Hotspur forward Steven Bergwijn, who scored a brace in the 45th and 51st minutes, before Benzema netted the fourth in the 86th minute.

Benzema, who has provided seven assists, tops the Saudi league scoring chart with 16 goals. He is level with former Real Madrid teammate Cristiano Ronaldo, who has netted 16 times for Al-Nassr.

"I am delighted because I am helping my team, and all the goals I score are to help my teammates. My teammates are always passing to me... and we are working together," the 37-year-old said.

Despite Ittihad's lead on top of the standings, Benzema remained cautious about the team's chances of securing the title with 13 matches remaining.

"There are many matches left, and we have to keep working and looking ahead" he added.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
