News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Benzema nets seven-minute hat-trick!

Benzema nets seven-minute hat-trick!

April 03, 2023 01:15 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Karim Benzema’s hattrick took his goal tally to 14 this season. Photograph: Isabel Infantes/Reuters

Karim Benzema scored three goals in seven first-half minutes as Real Madrid thrashed Real Valladolid 6-0 on Sunday to cut Barcelona's lead in La Liga to 12 points.

The hat-trick moved Benzema up to 14 league goals this season and second on the list of top scorers -- three behind Barca's Robert Lewandowski.

Rodrygo's opener from a smooth counter-attack after 22 minutes opened the flood gates as Benzema took charge at the Santiago Bernabeu, netting a first half hat-trick for Real Madrid for the first time in his career.

 

Benzema scored his first with a diving header from a Vinicius Jr cross while narrowly avoiding a collision with the far post and the Brazilian also created the second with a simple pass for the French striker to score from the edge of the box.

The 35-year-old completed his hat-trick when he adjusted his run into the six-yard box to turn on the spot and scoop a Rodrygo cross that was behind him to score while his back was towards goal.

Rodrygo claimed another assist in the second half when Marco Asensio played a one-two pass with the Brazilian forward before firing home and Eden Hazard created the final goal as he pinched the ball from a loose pass and found Lucas Vazquez.

Valladolid, who fell to a second straight LaLiga defeat, are 16th, a point above the relegation zone.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
PIX: Milestone Messi 'tricks' Argentina to big win
PIX: Milestone Messi 'tricks' Argentina to big win
Kohli on how RCB plotted Mumbai Indians' downfall
Kohli on how RCB plotted Mumbai Indians' downfall
'Clear mind' behind Buttler's golden run in IPL...
'Clear mind' behind Buttler's golden run in IPL...
EPL PIX: Newcastle down Man United; rise to third
EPL PIX: Newcastle down Man United; rise to third
'Buttler brings a lot of positive energy to the team'
'Buttler brings a lot of positive energy to the team'
Kohli on how RCB plotted Mumbai Indians' downfall
Kohli on how RCB plotted Mumbai Indians' downfall
IPL PIX: Kohli, du Plessis guide RCB to easy win vs MI
IPL PIX: Kohli, du Plessis guide RCB to easy win vs MI

IPL 2023

IPL 2023

More like this

EPL PIX: Newcastle down Man United; rise to third

EPL PIX: Newcastle down Man United; rise to third

EPL PIX: Arsenal send title warning; City crush Reds

EPL PIX: Arsenal send title warning; City crush Reds

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances