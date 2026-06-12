Global Chess League Season 4 Set For Bengaluru Showdown

The Global Chess League (GCL) is bringing its innovative team-based, mixed-gender format to Bengaluru for Season 4, starting September 3, aiming to transform chess into a premier global spectator sport.

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Global Chess League

Key Points The Global Chess League (GCL) Season 4 will be hosted in Bengaluru, India, starting September 3.

GCL, a joint venture by Tech Mahindra and FIDE, innovates chess with franchise teams, mixed-gender lineups, and rapid-fire matches.

Bengaluru is chosen as the venue to further elevate chess as a global spectator sport and deepen fan engagement in India.

Previous GCL editions have featured top Indian chess talents like R Praggnanandhaa, D Gukesh, and Viswanathan Anand.

The Global Chess League (GCL) on Friday announced that its fourth season will be held in Bengaluru from September 3. The GCL, which is a joint initiative of Tech Mahindra and FIDE, has already changed the format of the game including franchise teams, mixed gender lineups, and rapid fire matches. Season 4 will once again feature the world's leading players competing in a team-based format.

Why Bengaluru Is The Perfect Host For GCL Season 4

Gourav Rakshit, Commissioner of the Global Chess League, Tech Mahindra Global Chess League, said, "The Global Chess League was created to transform chess into a truly global spectator sport. Bringing Season 4 to Bengaluru feels like a defining moment, not just for the league, but for the evolution of the game itself. This is where the next chapter begins."

Arkady Dvorkovich, President of FIDE, said, "We are delighted to bring Season 4 of the Global Chess League to Bengaluru. India continues to be at the forefront of the global chess movement, and Bengaluru provides the perfect setting to build on this momentum. We look forward to an exciting season that brings the world's best players together and further deepens engagement with fans across the country and beyond."

In previous editions, top Indian players like R Praggnanandhaa, D Gukesh and the legendary Viswanathan Anand have played in the event.