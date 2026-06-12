HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Sports » Global Chess League Season 4 Set For Bengaluru Showdown

Global Chess League Season 4 Set For Bengaluru Showdown

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 12, 2026 13:11 IST

x

The Global Chess League (GCL) is bringing its innovative team-based, mixed-gender format to Bengaluru for Season 4, starting September 3, aiming to transform chess into a premier global spectator sport.

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Global Chess League

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Global Chess League

Key Points

  • The Global Chess League (GCL) Season 4 will be hosted in Bengaluru, India, starting September 3.
  • GCL, a joint venture by Tech Mahindra and FIDE, innovates chess with franchise teams, mixed-gender lineups, and rapid-fire matches.
  • Bengaluru is chosen as the venue to further elevate chess as a global spectator sport and deepen fan engagement in India.
  • Previous GCL editions have featured top Indian chess talents like R Praggnanandhaa, D Gukesh, and Viswanathan Anand.

The Global Chess League (GCL) on Friday announced that its fourth season will be held in Bengaluru from September 3. The GCL, which is a joint initiative of Tech Mahindra and FIDE, has already changed the format of the game including franchise teams, mixed gender lineups, and rapid fire matches. Season 4 will once again feature the world's leading players competing in a team-based format.

Why Bengaluru Is The Perfect Host For GCL Season 4

Gourav Rakshit, Commissioner of the Global Chess League, Tech Mahindra Global Chess League, said, "The Global Chess League was created to transform chess into a truly global spectator sport. Bringing Season 4 to Bengaluru feels like a defining moment, not just for the league, but for the evolution of the game itself. This is where the next chapter begins."

 

Arkady Dvorkovich, President of FIDE, said, "We are delighted to bring Season 4 of the Global Chess League to Bengaluru. India continues to be at the forefront of the global chess movement, and Bengaluru provides the perfect setting to build on this momentum. We look forward to an exciting season that brings the world's best players together and further deepens engagement with fans across the country and beyond."

In previous editions, top Indian players like R Praggnanandhaa, D Gukesh and the legendary Viswanathan Anand have played in the event.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

India To Host Season 4 Of The Global Chess League
India To Host Season 4 Of The Global Chess League
Global Chess League: Steve Waugh, Sania Mirza attend opening ceremony
Global Chess League: Steve Waugh, Sania Mirza attend opening ceremony
Global Chess League: Mumba Masters open campaign with win
Global Chess League: Mumba Masters open campaign with win
All Set For The Chess Olympiad!
All Set For The Chess Olympiad!
India's Chess Titans Eye World Cup Triumph
India's Chess Titans Eye World Cup Triumph

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

From Rice To Rolls: 6 Types Of Homemade Sushi

webstory image 2

Fend Off Ageing: 7 Secrets To Keep Your Skin Young

webstory image 3

8 Most Fascinating Barbie Dolls Ever

VIDEOS

Inside Tejasswi's Viral Birthday Celebration0:45

Inside Tejasswi's Viral Birthday Celebration

Watch: Uorfi Grabs Everyone's Attention at Tejasswi Prakash's Star-Studded Bash1:01

Watch: Uorfi Grabs Everyone's Attention at Tejasswi...

Bhalesa Turns White After Fresh Snowfall1:14

Bhalesa Turns White After Fresh Snowfall

FIFA World Cup 2026

FIFA World Cup 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO