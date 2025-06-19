Bengaluru to host Billie Jean King Cup playoffs

IMAGE: The Indian team celebrate their victory against South Korea in their last Asia-Oceania Group 1 fixture in Pune on April 13, 2025. Photograph: All India Tennis Association

India were on Thursday drawn in Group G along with Slovenia and the Netherlands as Bengaluru will host the prestigious Billie Jean King Cup playoffs from November 14.

The playoffs will feature 21 nations split into seven groups of three teams each. In a unique format, every group tie will be hosted by a nation and the venues were formally announced following a draw held on Thursday in London.

The playoffs are scheduled to end on November 16.

India recently qualified for the playoffs, only for the second time in their history, following a spectacular performance in the Asia/Oceania Group I tie held in Pune.

India qualified along with New Zealand for the playoffs, following their 2-1 win over South Korea.

Both New Zealand and India had four wins each in the six-team competition.

The only other time India qualified for the playoffs was in April 2021 when they played in Latvia that saw Jelena Ostapenko lead her team to a 3-1 victory.

Canada, Mexico, and Denmark will feature in Group A, and Group B includes Poland, New Zealand, and Romania while Group C will have Slovakia, Switzerland, and Argentina.

Czechia, Colombia, and Croatia (Group D), Australia, Portugal, and Brazil (Group E), and Germany, Belgium, and Turkiye (Group F) are the other teams in the fray.

KSLTA joint secretary and tournament director Sunil Yajaman said, "We were thrilled when India qualified for the playoffs. There is a lot of promise with young tennis players performing exceptionally well, and a home playoffs tie can be a huge fillip to the sport, particularly at the grassroots level."