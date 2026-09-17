Next-Gen Golf Star Veer Ganapathy Ready For IGPL Challenge

Rising golf star Veer Ganapathy, following in his father's footsteps, is set to make a significant impact with the Bengaluru Stallions in the AM Green IGPL 2026, India's premier franchise-based professional golf league.

Key Points Veer Ganapathy, son of golf legend Rahul Ganapathy, joins the Bengaluru Stallions for the AM Green IGPL 2026 season, continuing his family's golfing legacy.

The Bengaluru Stallions squad features a blend of experience and youth, including Trishul Chinnappa, Sunhit Bishnoi, and Sudhir Sharma, aiming for success in the upcoming season.

The IGPL, India's pioneering franchise-based professional golf league, aims to democratise golf, provide crucial international exposure for young players, and foster grassroots development.

The 2026 season will commence in Ras Al Khaimah, UAE, with Bengaluru hosting its home leg at the Karnataka Golf Association from December 1-5.

Veer Ganapathy, son of one of India's finest golfers from the state, Rahul Ganapathy is keen to carry on the family tradition as he wears the Bengaluru Stallions colours in the AM Green IGPL 2026. Ganapathy, the teen prodigy, who was one of the finds of the inaugural season in 2025, is a part of the four-member team owned by GolfKonnekt.

The four-member squad was introduced on Thursday for the second season that gets underway on September 23. The other members are Trishul Chinnappa, former All India Amateur champion Sunhit Bishnoi, a winner on the Indian Tour, and Sudhir Sharma. The foursome will represent the Bengaluru team this season and were present at the event where they unveiled the franchise's jersey.

Bengaluru Stallions: A Blend of Talent and Experience

The season, which gets underway at the Al Hamra Golf Course in Ras Al Khaimah, UAE, will see the Bengaluru Stallions GC host their home leg of the 2026 AM Green IGPL Invitational at the Karnataka Golf Association (KGA) from December 1 to December 5.

The Bengaluru Stallions squad is a strong mix of experience and young firepower with Chinnappa, Ganapathy, Bishnoi, and Sharma. Chinnappa is a seasoned professional who has been consistent, while Ganapathy is trained by his father, a former winner of All India Amateurs and also the Pro Tour. Ganapathy was India's top-ranked junior golfer until last year. Bishnoi comes from a pedigreed golfing family. His sister, Gaurika, who has multiple wins on the Indian women's Tour, is now married to the 2026 PGA champion, Aaron Rai. Sharma is a seasoned pro, whose competitive spirit is his hallmark.

The Vision Behind India's Premier Golf League

The IGPL is India's first franchise-based professional golf league. Ten city-based teams will compete across a full season of nine events. Each event is a 54-hole, three-day competition, and on each day the best two scores from each team's four players count towards the team total.

"Just like you have an RCB, we are very similar, but for golf," said golfer Chinnappa. "Till today, everybody thinks golf is only for the elite, but that is changing. India is changing, and so is sport. We have spent our whole lives trying to be as good as we possibly can. We all have stories to tell, and this is how we tell them," he added.

Bishnoi shared, "Playing outside India is very expensive. The IGPL has given juniors and amateurs this exposure. In Morocco, it was so windy, conditions you won't get in India. This is a very good place for upcoming players to raise their game. All of us are going to play our own game, support each other, and hopefully come out on top a few times this season."

IGPL's Commitment to Golf Development

Beyond the event, the IGPL runs grassroots programmes that take coaches into schools and residential communities. Every tournament also includes pro-am days, when amateurs, juniors and business leaders play alongside the professionals.