HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Bengaluru FC stops salaries of players with ISL in limbo

Bengaluru FC stops salaries of players with ISL in limbo

2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

August 05, 2025 13:09 IST

x

Bengaluru FC

IMAGE: 2018-19 ISL champions Bengaluru FC said they had taken the decision "in view of the uncertainty surrounding the future of the Indian Super League season." Photograph: Bengaluru FC/X

Indian Super League side Bengaluru FC have stopped paying the salaries of its first team's players and staff amid growing uncertainty over future of the top-flight league.

In a statement on Monday, the 2018-19 ISL champions said they had taken the decision "in view of the uncertainty surrounding the future of the Indian Super League season."

"Running and sustaining a football club in India has always been an uphill climb, one that we have put everything aside and made, season after season," Bengaluru added.

"However, the lack of clarity on the League's future leaves us with no choice but to take this step."

The ISL was put on hold after contract renewal talks between the All India Football Federation (AIFF) and their commercial partners, Reliance-led Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL),

stalled.

Talks to renew the 2010 agreement came to a halt after India's Supreme Court asked the AIFF not to renew the deal with FSDL until it had issued an order over a separate case to implement a new constitution for the federation.

"The future and well-being of our players, staff and their families is of utmost importance to us, and we are in touch with them as we wait for a resolution ... We urge the AIFF and FSDL to end this impasse swiftly," Bengaluru said in its statement.

 

The AIFF and the ISL did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

According to reports in Indian media, eight ISL clubs will meet the AIFF this week to discuss the league's future.

Bengaluru FC, which employs India's all-time leading goalscorer Sunil Chhetri, said its youth teams would not be affected by the salary suspension.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Ex-MI, RCB Pacer Mills Joins OnlyFans
Ex-MI, RCB Pacer Mills Joins OnlyFans
India's 2030 Commonwealth Games' hopes get a boost
India's 2030 Commonwealth Games' hopes get a boost
Durand Cup: Real Kashmir edge TRAU FC; Bagan drub BSF
Durand Cup: Real Kashmir edge TRAU FC; Bagan drub BSF
Messi-led Argentina call off Kerala visit
Messi-led Argentina call off Kerala visit
'I don't feel like she should have been arrested'
'I don't feel like she should have been arrested'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Could SRK Have Won A National Award For These Films?

webstory image 2

10 Kajol Performances We Love

webstory image 3

Who Can Be The Next James Bond? 14 Names For The Race

VIDEOS

BJP's Champai Soren breaks down while paying last respects to Shibu Soren1:12

BJP's Champai Soren breaks down while paying last...

Tesla Launches India's First Superchargers In Mumbai2:47

Tesla Launches India's First Superchargers In Mumbai

Delhi zoo welcomes six Bengal Tiger cubs, largest litter in 20 years0:08

Delhi zoo welcomes six Bengal Tiger cubs, largest litter...

India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD