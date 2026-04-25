Bengaluru FC And Mumbai City FC Play Out Goalless Draw

Bengaluru FC and Mumbai City FC battled to a 0-0 draw in their ISL match, with both sides failing to capitalise on scoring chances in a tightly contested game.

IMAGE: Photograph: Kind courtesy ISL/X

Key Points Bengaluru FC and Mumbai City FC played to a goalless draw in their recent ISL match.

Both Bengaluru FC and Mumbai City FC had opportunities to score but failed to convert.

Goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu made a crucial save for Bengaluru FC in the first half.

Bengaluru FC faced setbacks with injuries to key players during the match.

Hosts Bengaluru FC were held to a goalless draw by Mumbai City FC in a tightly-contested ISL game with both sides squandering chances in an end-to-end contest here.

The opening exchanges were played with high intensity, with Mumbai City FC coming closest to breaking the deadlock in the first 20 minutes.

A dangerous cross from the left flank found Valpuia at the far post, but goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu pulled off a crucial save to keep the scores level.

Key Moments In The First Half

Bengaluru FC, playing their last game at home, responded late in the first half, with Ryan Williams nearly putting his side ahead in the 38th minute.

Latching onto a deep cross from Ashique, Williams guided his effort just wide as the teams went into the break locked at 0-0.

Mumbai had a golden chance soon after the restart when Lallinzuala Chhangte found himself one-on-one with Gurpreet. The forward rounded the goalkeeper but fired into the side netting, letting Bengaluru off the hook.

Injuries Impact Bengaluru FC's Strategy

The Blues were forced into a reshuffle in the 52nd minute after Nikhil Poojary limped off following a heavy landing, with Namgyal Bhutia coming on as his replacement.

Their troubles on the right flank deepened when Ryan Williams also picked up a knock and was substituted by Soham Varshneya in the 60th minute.

Late Game Efforts And Stalemate

Despite the setbacks, Bengaluru FC enjoyed a strong spell between the 60th and 70th minutes, creating multiple chances. Rahul Bheke's precise diagonal ball found Ashique on the left, who cut inside but shot wide of the far post.

Soon after, Soham Varshneya set up Braian with a clever backheel, but the latter's low effort hit the side netting. Braian then turned provider, only for Soham's attempt to be denied by a timely defensive block.

Both teams pushed for a winner in the closing stages, but neither could find the finishing touch as the match ended in a stalemate.