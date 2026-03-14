Bengaluru FC Defies Mohun Bagan in Tense ISL Draw

Bengaluru FC's impressive defensive display resulted in a goalless draw against Mohun Bagan Super Giant in their latest Indian Super League (ISL) match, preventing the league leaders from securing a victory.

IMAGE: Photograph: Indian Football Team/X

Key Points Bengaluru FC's strong defence secured a goalless draw against Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the Indian Super League.

Mohun Bagan dominated possession but failed to break through Bengaluru FC's resolute defence.

Dimitri Petratos was named Player of the Match despite the lack of goals.

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu made crucial saves to deny Mohun Bagan's attempts to score.

The draw sees Mohun Bagan remain top of the league, while Bengaluru FC moves to sixth place.

Bengaluru FC held league leaders Mohun Bagan Super Giant to a goalless draw in an Indian Super League match here on Saturday.

Despite Mohun Bagan enjoying the majority of possession and creating numerous chances, Bengaluru FC produced a resolute defensive performance to become the first team this season to take points off the Mariners.

Mohun Bagan remain at the top of the table with 13 points, while Bengaluru FC move to sixth with eight points. Dimitri Petratos was adjudged the Player of the Match.

The contest began at a lively tempo with the Blues applying early pressure.

Ryan Williams tested Vishal Kaith in just the second minute, forcing the Mohun Bagan goalkeeper into a low save after being set up by right-back Roshan Singh.

Mohun Bagan responded soon after. Maclaren's effort from the left side of the box was well saved by Gurpreet Singh Sandhu in the eighth minute, while midfielder Dimitri Petratos fired narrowly wide from distance a minute later.

The Mariners gradually settled into the game and began to dominate possession.

Petratos saw another effort blocked in the 14th minute, while the Blues' right winger Ashique Kuruniyan tried his luck from long range for Bengaluru but failed to hit the target.

Despite both teams creating opportunities, neither side was able to find the finishing touch as the first half ended goalless.

Second Half Action

Bengaluru resumed the second half with renewed intent.

Midfielder Sirojiddin Kuziev tested Kaith with a long-range effort in the 48th minute, while Bagan responded through centre-back Alberto Rodriguez whose close-range effort was saved by Gurpreet just after the hour mark.

The hosts came closest to breaking the deadlock in the 63rd minute when Chhetri found space inside the box, but his attempt was blocked by Anirudh Thapa before captain Subhasish Bose made another crucial interception to deny the follow-up effort.

Bengaluru continued to threaten from distance, with Roshan and Kuziev both forcing the Mariners defence into action within minutes.

At the other end, Maclaren nearly found the breakthrough in the 71st minute but was denied by a timely block from Roshan.

Both coaches introduced changes in search of a late winner.

Substitute Monirul Molla tried his luck from distance in the 81st minute but sent his effort wide. Gurpreet then produced another outstanding save two minutes later to deny Rodriguez's header from close range.

Despite a combined 23 shots in the match, neither side could find the decisive goal.