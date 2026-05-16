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Bengaluru FC Ends ISL Season With Win Over Chennaiyin

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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May 16, 2026 22:26 IST

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Bengaluru FC finished their Indian Super League season on a high note, securing a 2-1 victory over Chennaiyin FC with goals from Ryan Williams and Serto Worneilen Kom.

Photograph: Bengaluru FC/X

Photograph: Bengaluru FC/X

Key Points

  • Bengaluru FC defeated Chennaiyin FC 2-1 in their final ISL match of the 2025-26 season.
  • Ryan Williams marked his 50th ISL appearance with a goal for Bengaluru FC.
  • Serto Worneilen Kom scored the decisive late winner on his ISL debut, securing the victory for Bengaluru.
  • Daniel Chima Chukwu scored the opening goal for Chennaiyin FC in the first half.

Bengaluru FC signed off their Indian Super League 2025-26 campaign with a 2-1 victory over Chennaiyin FC here on Saturday.

Ryan Williams and Serto Worneilen Kom scored for the Blues, while Daniel Chima Chukwu found the net for the hosts in the first half.

 

The result provisionally moves Bengaluru FC to the top of the table with 23 points from 13 matches, while Chennaiyin concluded their league campaign in 13th place with nine points.

Bengaluru FC's Dominant Start

The Blues made a bright and assertive start, pushing Chennaiyin deep into their own half and dictating the early rhythm of the contest. Bengaluru FC continued to look more threatening in open play.

Despite Bengaluru's pressure, it was Chennaiyin who struck first in the 34th minute. A well-constructed counterattack saw Maheson Singh Tongbram release Mandar down the left, who then delivered a precise cutback into the centre.

Chukwu arrived to finish from close range into an open net, giving the hosts the lead.

Williams' Equaliser and Bengaluru's Response

Bengaluru responded positively and continued to probe.

The equaliser arrived in the 43rd minute. Lalremtluanga found space in the final third and slipped a composed pass into Williams inside the box, who finished confidently into the far corner to mark his 50th ISL appearance in style.

Worneilen's Late Winner Secures Victory

The Blues continued to control proceedings after the restart and almost found the breakthrough within two minutes of the second half.

Sanchez delivered an inviting corner towards the far post where Rahul Bheke had drifted into space unmarked, but the defender could not keep his effort on target.

The breakthrough finally arrived in the 89th minute, and it proved decisive.

Williams once again drove down the right flank before delivering a cutback into the centre for Lalremtluanga, whose first-time strike was blocked inside a crowded penalty area.

The rebound, however, fell kindly for Worneilen on the right side, who marked his ISL debut with a late winner to hand Bengaluru a hard-fought victory.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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