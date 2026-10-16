Bengaluru FC And Chennaiyin FC Set For Intense Southern Derby Clash

Get ready for an electrifying Indian Super League Southern Derby as Bengaluru FC hosts Chennaiyin FC on Saturday, with both teams aiming for crucial points and bragging rights in a highly anticipated clash.

Photograph: Bengaluru FC/X

Key Points Bengaluru FC and Chennaiyin FC will clash in a southern derby at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Saturday.

Bengaluru FC is coming off a 3-2 victory over Sporting Club Delhi, while Chennaiyin FC secured a 1-1 draw against FC Goa.

Both head coaches, Pep Munoz for Bengaluru and Clifford Miranda for Chennaiyin, have outlined defensive strategies for the upcoming match.

The fixture has a rich history, including Chennaiyin's 2017-18 ISL final win and Bengaluru's away victory last season.

Key players like Glan Martins, Vivek S, Maheson Singh (Chennaiyin), and Sivasakthi Narayanan (Bengaluru) will miss the match due to injuries.

Bengaluru FC and Chennaiyin FC will renew their southern rivalry when they meet at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Saturday in the Indian Super League.

The hosts enter the derby riding high after a thrilling 3-2 victory over Sporting Club Delhi, while Chennaiyin head to the fortress following a gritty 1-1 away draw against FC Goa.

Bengaluru's Form And Strategy

Bengaluru showed attacking threat and resilience in their opener.

Borja Martinez scored twice, including a 75th-minute equaliser, before Menno Koch headed home the winner in the 89th minute. However, conceding twice has given head coach Pep Munoz areas to address.

"We have to be stronger in duels," Munoz said, reflecting on the opening game. He acknowledged that Delhi had found ways to trouble his side and stressed the need to improve defensively. He also described Chennaiyin as an intense, direct team with dangerous forwards.

Munoz highlighted the depth of his squad, saying: "You look at the bench. You have a lot of options, offensive options, defensive options, players that can change the game."

Bengaluru will look to maintain their second-half momentum while tightening up at the back.

Chennaiyin's Approach And Historical Context

Chennaiyin Head coach Clifford Miranda stressed the importance of limiting Bengaluru's attacking space.

"We have to defend in a way that doesn't allow them much space. In the end, the most important thing is to stay compact and not give the opposition space and time," Miranda said. Chennaiyin will aim to combine defensive discipline with greater efficiency in attack.

The fixture carries a rich history. Chennaiyin defeated Bengaluru 3-2 in the 2017-18 ISL final at the Kanteerava, while Bengaluru claimed a 2-1 away win in the sides' final meeting last season through Serto Worneilen Kom's 89th-minute strike.

Chennaiyin defender Namgyal Bhutia will also face his former club.

Team News And Absences

Both teams will have to navigate key roster absences for the clash.

Chennaiyin FC will be missing Glan Martins, Vivek S, and Maheson Singh due to injuries. On the other side, Bengaluru FC will be without forward Sivasakthi Narayanan.