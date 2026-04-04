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Home  » Sports » ISL: Chhetri strikes early as Bengaluru stun FC Goa

ISL: Chhetri strikes early as Bengaluru stun FC Goa

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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Last updated on: April 05, 2026 01:58 IST

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Bengaluru FC defeated FC Goa 2-0 in a crucial Indian Super League match, propelled by goals from Sunil Chhetri and Namgyal Bhutia, boosting their position in the league standings.

Bengaluru FC

Photograph: Bengaluru FC/X

Key Points

  • Sunil Chhetri's early goal set the tone for Bengaluru FC's victory against FC Goa in the Indian Super League.
  • Namgyal Bhutia's late goal sealed the win for Bengaluru FC, solidifying their position in the ISL standings.
  • Bengaluru FC's disciplined defence and Gurpreet Singh Sandhu's crucial saves were key to their success against FC Goa.
  • Ryan Williams was named Player of the Match for his contribution to India's win in the Asian Cup qualifying round.

Strikes from captain Sunil Chhetri and Namgyal Bhutia helped Bengaluru FC secure a 2-0 victory over FC Goa in a crucial match of the Indian Super League in Margao on Saturday.

The win lifted Bengaluru FC to fourth in the standings with 14 points, level with Mumbai City FC, Mohun Bagan Super Giant, and Jamshedpur FC, while FC Goa slipped to seventh with 10 points.

 

Ryan Williams, whose goal set up India's 2-1 win over Hong Kong in an inconsequential Asian Cup qualifying round match a few days ago, was adjudged the Player of the Match.

First Half Action

Bengaluru made a bright start and took the lead inside the opening three minutes. A clever move involving Braian Sanchez and Ashique Kuruniyan saw the ball fall kindly to Sunil Chhetri, who kept his composure to slot a right-footed finish into the bottom-left corner and give the visitors a 1-0 advantage.

The Gaurs responded positively, with center back Sandesh Jhingan heading narrowly wide from a corner in the 14th minute before left winger Brison Fernandes tested Gurpreet Singh Sandhu from distance.

FC Goa came closest in the 17th minute when center back Pol Moreno's header struck the post following a well-worked move down the left.

Bengaluru remained dangerous on the counter, with Sanchez and Kuruniyan both attempting efforts from distance, but failing to find the target. Goa continued to push forward, creating multiple opportunities through set-pieces, but were unable to break through Bengaluru's disciplined defensive line.

Second Half and Decisive Goal

The second half saw Bengaluru start on the front foot, with Kuruniyan and Suresh Singh Wangjam both testing the Goa defence. Despite sustained pressure from both sides, clear chances remained limited, with several attempts being blocked or missing the target.

Goa came close to finding the equaliser in the 86th minute when Moreno's diving header was brilliantly saved by Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, who produced a crucial intervention to keep his side ahead.

Bengaluru sealed the result into stoppage time. In the second minute of stoppage time, substitute Namgyal Bhutia finished confidently from the right side of the box after being set up by Lalremtluanga Fanai, doubling the visitors' lead.

Goa had a late opportunity to pull one back, but Mohammad Yasir's effort was comfortably saved by Sandhu in stoppage time.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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