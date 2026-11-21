Bengaluru FC has surged to the top of the Indian Super League table after a decisive 2-0 victory against Mumbai City FC, featuring key goals from Borja Martinez and Ryan Williams.

Photograph and video: BFC/X

Key Points Bengaluru FC secured a 2-0 victory over Mumbai City FC, propelling them to the top of the Indian Super League standings.

Borja Martinez opened the scoring with a penalty in the 57th minute, followed by a goal from substitute Ryan Williams in the 85th minute.

The match marked a significant milestone for Sunil Chhetri, who made his 200th ISL appearance.

Mumbai City FC, playing under new head coach Ashvir Singh Johal, created several chances in the first half but failed to convert.

Bengaluru FC's next fixture is against Odisha FC on December 4, while Mumbai City FC will face Chennaiyin FC on November 28.

Bengaluru FC climbed to the top of the Indian Super League standings with a 2-0 victory over Mumbai City FC at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium.

Borja Martinez converted a penalty in the 57th minute before substitute Ryan Williams scored in the 85th to give the Blues their fourth win of the season. The match was also Sunil Chhetri's 200th ISL appearance.

Mumbai City's Defensive Start

Mumbai, playing their first match under new head coach Ashvir Singh Johal, began with a deep defensive setup. However, they grew into the contest and created the better chances before half-time.

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu was forced to tip Hridaya Jain's left-footed effort over the bar in the 14th minute and made another diving save to deny Zothanpuia in the 38th.

Bengaluru went close in the 21st minute when Valpuia almost turned Chhetri's cut-back into his own net, forcing a save from Ashish Sibi. Soon after, Mumbai defender Carlos Delgado went off with a hamstring problem, with Sahil Panwar replacing him in the 24th minute before the first half ended goalless.

Second Half Breakthrough And Decisive Goals

Williams replaced Chhetri at half-time and made an immediate impact. Vinith Venkatesh failed to score from a Williams cross in the 52nd minute before Sibi saved a close-range effort from Williams two minutes later. Gurpreet also denied Brandon Fernandes at the other end.

In the 55th minute, Bengaluru appealed for a penalty after Valpuia challenged Williams, but the referee waved play on.

A minute later, the hosts were awarded a spot-kick when Zothanpuia lost control of the ball inside the box and caught Soham Varshneya with a trailing leg. Martinez sent Sibi the wrong way to put Bengaluru ahead.

Mumbai looked to respond, but Luka Majcen failed to connect with Noufal's cut-back in the 73rd minute.

Williams doubled Bengaluru's lead in the 85th minute. Released by Monirul Molla on a counter-attack, he ran from near the halfway line before finishing with a low shot.

It appeared that Bengaluru got a third goal in the 89th minute when Mumbai captain Akash Mishra turned the ball into his own net, but the goal was ruled out for offside.

The Blues next face Odisha FC away on December 4, while Mumbai take on Chennaiyin FC on November 28.