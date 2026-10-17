Bengaluru FC sink Chennaiyin FC in rain-soaked ISL clash

Bengaluru FC secured a decisive 2-0 victory over Chennaiyin FC in a thrilling, rain-soaked Indian Super League encounter on Saturday, with key goals from Ryan Williams and Mihailo Perovic.

Photograph: ISL/X

Key Points Bengaluru FC defeated Chennaiyin FC 2-0 in the Indian Super League on Saturday.

Ryan Williams scored the opening goal for Bengaluru in the 24th minute.

Mihailo Perovic doubled Bengaluru's lead in the 52nd minute.

The match was played in rain-soaked conditions, with both teams showing intent.

Substitute Ashique Kuruniyan made an immediate impact in the second half, assisting Perovic's goal.

Bengaluru FC beat Chennaiyin FC 2-0 in the Indian Super League in Bengaluru on Saturday, with Ryan Williams and Mihailo Perovic scoring in a rain-soaked contest.

Bengaluru Secures Victory

Williams put Bengaluru ahead in the 24th minute before Perovic doubled the lead in the 52nd to seal three points for the hosts.

Bengaluru came into the match on the back of a win in its season opener, while Chennaiyin was looking to build on a 1-1 draw against FC Goa. Both teams started with intent despite the wet conditions.

Bengaluru created the first clear chance in the 11th minute when Williams curled a ball into the box. Perovic met it with a close-range header, but Chennaiyin goalkeeper Mohammad Nawaz reacted sharply to deny him.

The hosts broke the deadlock in the 24th minute. Soham Varshney split the defence with a pass to Borja Martinez, whose right-footed effort was parried by Nawaz. Williams reacted quickest to the rebound and fired home.

Chennaiyin came close to equalising in the 33rd minute. Mohammed Saheef's cross found Ramon Tanque, whose header was saved by Gurpreet Singh Sandhu. The visitors continued to threaten in the final third, but Bengaluru's defence held firm to preserve the lead at half-time.

Bengaluru extended their advantage seven minutes into the second half, with substitute Ashique Kuruniyan making an immediate impact after replacing Williams at the break.

In the 52nd minute, Ashique played a through ball to Borja Martinez, who floated a cross into the box. Perovic finished calmly after Nawaz came off his line, making it 2-0.