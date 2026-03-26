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Pep Munoz to Lead Bengaluru FC Until 2027

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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March 26, 2026 11:07 IST

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Bengaluru FC has announced the appointment of Pep Munoz as their new head coach, tasking him with leading the team to success in the Indian Super League and beyond.

Photograph: AIFF/Instagram

Photograph: AIFF/Instagram

Key Points

  • Bengaluru FC appoints Pep Munoz as head coach until the end of the 2026-27 season, aiming to compete at the highest level.
  • Pep Munoz brings experience from FC Barcelona's youth setup and a successful coaching stint in Cambodia.
  • Munoz aims to build a proactive, ambitious, and confident team with a clear attacking and pressing strategy.
  • Bengaluru FC owner Parth Jindal expresses faith in Pep Munoz's vision and the club's existing foundation.

Bengaluru FC on Thursday announced the appointment of Spaniard Pep Munoz as the new head coach until the end of the 2026-27 season. Munoz will take charge of the first team as the club looks to continue competing at the highest level. Munoz has previously worked within FC Barcelona's youth set-up with Barca U19 and Barcelona B, and has also spent time in China with Qingdao Huanghai and Shandong Luneng, in addition to working with the Chinese national team. His first full role as head coach came in Cambodia with Preah Khan Reach Svay Rieng, where he enjoyed a successful two-year stint that saw the club win the league twice and the League Cup once, while also reaching the final of the AFC Challenge League. Munoz will be joined by Ferran Borras, who comes in as part of BFC's coaching staff.

Munoz's Perspective

"The decision to join Bengaluru FC was an easy one for me. It is a model club in Indian football. I have only heard very positive things from my fellow Spanish compatriots who have been or are in India about the club, the city, and the supporters," Munoz was quoted as saying in a press release. This time, the Indian Super League is a single header tournament and a curtailed affair. The new coach is well aware of that. "We all know this season is different, but the team is improving every week, and my role now is to help the players continue that progress. I would like to see a proactive, ambitious, and confident team on the pitch, with a clear idea of how we want to attack and press our opponents," he added.

 

Club's Vision

On his part, Bengaluru FC owner Parth Jindal said, "Pep's appointment reflects our belief in building with patience and purpose. At Bengaluru FC, we have always backed people who share our values, and we have great faith in Pep's vision and in the strong foundation that already exists at this club".

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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