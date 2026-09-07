Leander Paes Set For High-Stakes AITA Presidential Race

Indian tennis legend Leander Paes is poised to enter the high-profile race for the All India Tennis Association (AITA) presidency, backed by the Bengal Tennis Association, setting the stage for a significant leadership contest.
Indian tennis legend Leander Paes is set to enter the race for the presidency of the All India Tennis Association (AITA), with the Bengal Tennis Association (BTA) deciding on Monday to back his candidature, setting up a potentially high-profile contest against Davis Cup skipper Rohit Rajpal. The BTA took the decision on Monday but Paes first need to win the impending Sports Person of Outstanding Merit (SOM) election to stand as presidential candidate. The election schedule is yet to be finalised. The process includes the election of four SOMs to the AITA general body before the electoral process is completed.
Key Points
- Indian tennis legend Leander Paes is set to run for the All India Tennis Association (AITA) presidency.
- The Bengal Tennis Association (BTA) has officially endorsed Paes's candidature for the top AITA post.
- Paes must first win the Sportsperson of Outstanding Merit (SOM) election to qualify as a presidential candidate.
- The election could become a three-way contest, including Davis Cup captain Rohit Rajpal and interim president Chintan Parikh.
- AITA elections are overseen by court-appointed administrator Justice Gita Mittal (Retd) following constitutional amendments.