Leander Paes Set For High-Stakes AITA Presidential Race

Indian tennis legend Leander Paes is poised to enter the high-profile race for the All India Tennis Association (AITA) presidency, backed by the Bengal Tennis Association, setting the stage for a significant leadership contest.

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Leander Paes/Twitter

Key Points Indian tennis legend Leander Paes is set to run for the All India Tennis Association (AITA) presidency.

The Bengal Tennis Association (BTA) has officially endorsed Paes's candidature for the top AITA post.

Paes must first win the Sportsperson of Outstanding Merit (SOM) election to qualify as a presidential candidate.

The election could become a three-way contest, including Davis Cup captain Rohit Rajpal and interim president Chintan Parikh.

AITA elections are overseen by court-appointed administrator Justice Gita Mittal (Retd) following constitutional amendments.

Indian tennis legend Leander Paes is set to enter the race for the presidency of the All India Tennis Association (AITA), with the Bengal Tennis Association (BTA) deciding on Monday to back his candidature, setting up a potentially high-profile contest against Davis Cup skipper Rohit Rajpal. The BTA took the decision on Monday but Paes first need to win the impending Sports Person of Outstanding Merit (SOM) election to stand as presidential candidate. The election schedule is yet to be finalised. The process includes the election of four SOMs to the AITA general body before the electoral process is completed.

Paes's Candidacy And BTA Support

"The Council of members of the Bengal Tennis Association (BTA) desires Leander Paes, one of India's greatest sporting icon to take over the presidency of the All India Tennis Association (AITA)," Bengal Tennis Association (BTA) said in a statement. Paes is now BTA president. Rajpal, who is also DLTA president, announced his candidature last week. He threw his hat into the ring, saying his experience as a player, Davis Cup captain, AITA office-bearer and sports administrator had encouraged him to take up the challenge. BTA's statement also expressed the same sentiment.

AITA Leadership At A Crossroads

"The Bengal Tennis Association believes that Indian tennis stands at an important crossroads and requires visionary, accountable and athlete-centric leadership capable of bringing together players, coaches, state associations, administrators, sponsors and other stakeholders. "His (Paes) experience, global stature, competitive spirit and understanding of what it takes to develop champions make him uniquely placed to lead AITA into its next chapter." The AITA elections will be conducted under the supervision of court-appointed administrator Justice Gita Mittal (Retd), with the association having amended its constitution in line with the National Sports Governance Act. Paes, one of India's most decorated tennis players and an Olympic bronze medallist, had applied for inclusion in the AITA's Sportsperson of Outstanding Merit roster, a move that had fuelled speculation about his possible role in the forthcoming elections. With interim president Chintan Parikh also in the race, it could be a three-way battle for the top job, provided Paes wins the SOM election and is nominated by the chosen SOMs for the post.