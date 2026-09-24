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Indian Swimmers Face Challenges At Asian Games Heats

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk September 24, 2026 08:44 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Indian swimmers faced a challenging day at the Asian Games in Tokyo, with Benedicton Rohit narrowly missing the 50m butterfly final and the men's freestyle relay team failing to qualify.

Key Points

  • Benedicton Rohit finished joint-12th in the men's 50m butterfly heats, just 0.09 seconds shy of qualifying for the final.
  • Rohit is a second reserve for the final, with a slim chance of competing if two qualified swimmers withdraw.
  • The Indian men's 4x100m freestyle relay team finished last in their heat and 12th overall, failing to advance.
  • Aryan Nehra secured third place in the men's 800m freestyle Final B.
  • India's swimming contingent faced tough competition at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre during the Asian Games heats.

India's Benedicton Rohit finished joint-12th in the men's 50m butterfly heats at the Asian Games and was second reserve for the final. Rohit clocked 23.87 seconds, finishing just 0.09 seconds behind Singapore's Tzen Wei Teong, who secured the eighth and final qualifying spot with a time of 23.78 seconds at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre.

Indian Relay Team's Performance

Rohit could still make the final slated later in the day, if two of the eight qualified swimmers withdraw. India failed to make the final of the men's 4x100m freestyle relay, with the quartet of Aneesh Gowda, Akash Mani, Heer Shah and Benedicton finishing last in their heat in 3:23.51.

 

The Indian team finished 12th overall among 13 teams. Indonesia, which secured the eighth and final qualifying spot, was more than two seconds faster than India. Aryan Nehra finished third in the men's 800m freestyle Final B in 8:02.52.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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