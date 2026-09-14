Ben Shelton's girlfriend pulls off 200-mile dash, only to watch him lose US Open final

Trinity Rodman raced 200 miles from Washington to New York after her match to support boyfriend Ben Shelton, arriving just in time to witness his US Open final defeat.

IMAGE: Trinity Rodman, the girlfriend of Ben Shelton, watches the trophy presentation after the US Open men's singles final in New York on Sunday, September 13, 2026. Photograph: Geoff Burke/Reuters

Key Points Trinity Rodman made a frantic 200-mile journey from Washington to New York after playing for the Washington Spirit.

She arrived at Arthur Ashe Stadium in time to watch boyfriend Ben Shelton compete in his first Grand Slam final.

Shelton praised Rodman’s effort, while Alexander Zverev jokingly called her his "lucky charm."

The high-profile couple have repeatedly travelled to support each other throughout their sporting careers.

Trinity Rodman pulled off a logistical miracle on Sunday, making the 200-mile trip from a soccer pitch in Washington to Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York, only to arrive in time to watch boyfriend Ben Shelton lose the US Open final to Alexander Zverev.

The US women's national soccer team star was playing for the Washington Spirit against Boston Legacy at almost the same time as Shelton's first Grand Slam final, making her appearance in the stands seem close to impossible.

A Last-Minute Arrival for Shelton's Big Moment

But after the Spirit's 3-0 loss, Rodman made the trip north and slipped into Shelton's box before the end of his 6-3, 7-6(2), 5-7, 6-2 defeat, sporting a shirt emblazoned with his face.

"I knew it was going to be pretty close to impossible to get here, but even just making the effort and trying is insane,” Shelton told reporters.

"She kind of showed up as I was losing, which for her probably sucked."

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Even Zverev Jokes About the Timing

Even Zverev could not resist a quip about the timing during his on-court victory speech.

"Trinity, I thought you had a game today,” the German joked. "You're the lucky charm ... not today, but usually."

The couple, who went public with their relationship in March 2025, have become one of the most visible young pairings in American sports, with both regularly travelling to support each other.

A Relationship Built on Mutual Sacrifice

Rodman has been a familiar face at Shelton's tournaments, including his title runs in Dallas and Stuttgart this year, while Shelton has attended Washington Spirit matches.

Rodman had also attended several of Shelton's matches during his run at Flushing Meadows, including his quarterfinal victory over defending champion Carlos Alcaraz, which ended at 3:33 am, the latest finish in US Open history.

"We've made a lot of sacrifices for each other,” Shelton said.

"We've travelled the world to try to support each other when we can."