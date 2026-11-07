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Shelton registers gritty comeback win over home favourite at Paris Masters

November 07, 2026 22:30 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Ben Shelton fought back from a set down and an early third-set deficit to beat Luca Van Assche, becoming the first American since 2017 to reach the Paris Masters final.

Ben Shelton

IMAGE: Ben Shelton of the US celebrates his Paris Masters semifinal win over France's Luca van Assche on Saturday. Photograph: Benoit Tessier/Reuters

Key Points

  • Ben Shelton overcame a first-set loss to beat Frenchman Luca Van Assche 5-7, 6-3, 6-4 and reach his third ATP Masters 1000 final.
  • The third seed recovered from 17 unforced errors in the opening set and overturned a 1-3 deficit in the decider to secure victory.
  • Shelton became the first American to reach the Paris Masters final since Jack Sock in 2017 and will chase his third ATP 1000 title on Sunday.

World number four Ben Shelton shook off a first-set stumble to beat local favourite Luca Van Assche 5-7, 6-3, 6-4 and go into the Paris Masters final on Saturday, reaching the third ATP 1000 final of his career.

US Open finalist Shelton netted twice from the baseline and hit a forehand wide as Van Assche, ranked 47th in the world, took the only break in the first set to go 6-5 up amid roaring support from his hometown crowd, backed by drum beats and chants.

 

Shelton Rallies From Early Third-Set Deficit

But the third seed, who was undone by his 17 unforced errors in the first set, found his rhythm in the second.

He dragged the 22-year-old Frenchman into long rallies to force mistakes and broke to go 4-2 up, a lead that secured the set.

Shelton looked shaky early in the third set, landing wide twice as Van Assche took a 3-1 lead with a break. But the American turned the tide back in his favour, winning the next four games while Van Assche struggled with double faults and netted forehands.

The 24-year-old is the first American to reach the Paris Masters final since Jack Sock won it in 2017.

Shelton will hope to clinch his third ATP 1000 title on Sunday, having won the Canadian Open twice.

World number three Carlos Alcaraz was facing Casper Ruud in the second semifinal later on Saturday.

Source: REUTERS
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Ben SheltonParis MastersLuca Van AsscheATP 1000Jack Sock

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